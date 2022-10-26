Mid-Term Budget Speech: Why EFF says Godongwana is a pervert

Cheryl Kahla

The Economic Freedom Fighters on Wednesday attempted to upstage the Mid-Term Budget Speech by carrying placards saying, “Godongwana is a pervert”.

Party members gathered at the National Assembly and referred to Godonwana as an “incompetent minister who is also a pervert and bribed his way out of a GBV case”.

Naturally, caused an uproar among South Africans, with many questioning why Godongwana was branded a pervert.

‘Godonwana a pervert’ – EFF

Case of sexual assault

It stems back to a sexual harassment case lodged in Skukuza, Mpumalanga back in August. Godongwana, however, denied any and all claims.

At the time, the finance minister addressed the issue, saying did not the plaintiff’s identity, and that he “in no way assaulted anyone”.

The plaintiff – an employee of Dee’s African Spa – said the assault took place in Godongwana’s hotel room during a private visit to the Kruger National Park.

Private massage

The Sunday Times reported back in August that the 23-year-old complainant said the couple booked a massage.

When the minister’s wife “went out to the shop”, Godongwana allegedly “touched her bumps” and directed her on “what to do on his body”.

When informed that the incident involved one of the hotel’s masseuses, Godongwana said he was in the room with his wife, Thandiwe.

Tip, not bribe money

Godongwana, however, said he could provide proof that his wife, Thandiwe, was in the hotel room throughout the massage session.

The minister also said he recalls giving the masseuse a monetary tip of R400 “to be split between her and her colleague”.

He said it was in no way intended as a bribe.