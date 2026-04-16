‘I’ve seen her ugly white face for too long’: Malema celebrates despite 5 year sentence

The EFF leader accused the magistrate of bias.

Reactions to the conviction and sentencing of EFF president Julius Malema over the public discharge of a firearm have been divided, with prominent figures offering contrasting responses.

Malema was previously found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful discharge of a firearm, failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to a person or property, and reckless endangerment to a person or property.

He was on Thursday, 16 April 2026, sentenced to five years in prison for the first offence, two years for the second count, and ordered to pay a R20 000 fine or six months’ imprisonment for the remaining three charges.

Although his appeal against conviction was dismissed, Malema was successful in challenging the sentence.

As a result, he will remain out on warning while legal proceedings continue.

The case originates from a viral video recorded in July 2018, which showed Malema firing what appeared to be a rifle during the EFF’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

AfriForum welcomes Julius Malema sentencing

Lobby group AfriForum, which brought the complaint, welcomed the outcome.

According to CEO Kallie Kriel, Malema and the EFF “acted with impunity” during the 2018 celebrations.

He also contended that the ruling rubberstamped the importance of legal consequences for public officials.

“This judgment reinforces the principles of accountability and equality before the law. Although it took eight years for justice to prevail, this outcome demonstrates that persistence matters,” Kriel said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He added: “This ruling should serve as a warning to politicians and others who contravene the law: they will be held accountable.”

Cape Town Mayor and DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis also welcomed the sentencing, stating that it reinforced the importance of legal compliance and public safety.

“No one is above the law! Bringing law and order to South Africa must be our top priority. Gun violence is out of control in SA, so any illegal firearms crime should be taken extremely seriously.

“I welcome the sentencing of Julius Malema. This is how we must restore faith in our criminal justice system,” Hill-Lewis said on Thursday.

‘Prison is tougher on families’

Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane also added his voice.

“We must never rush to celebrate another man’s downfall,” Maimane said.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie expressed sympathy for Malema and his family.

“I will not be giving any comment regarding the sentencing of Mr Malema except to pray for him and his family.

“Prison is tougher on families. I don’t celebrate when tragedy befalls people, even my enemies. Thanks.”

Meanwhile, South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said the outcome left him in “profound shock”.

“As someone who has reflected deeply on past mistakes, I remain firmly committed to the principle that all must be equal before the law.

“But that principle must be applied consistently, and without exception, otherwise it loses its meaning.

“Having listened carefully to the proceedings over the past two days, I am concerned that this standard has not been upheld,” Vavi said.

The sentencing of Julius Malema to five years' imprisonment without the option of a fine has left me, like many others, in profound shock.



As someone who has reflected deeply on past mistakes, I remain firmly committed to the principle that all must be equal before the law. But… April 16, 2026

Malema reacts

Addressing EFF supporters outside the East London Regional Court in KuGompo City, Eastern Cape, Malema expressed his appreciation for their continued support.

“Today was not an easy day, but at the end, the fighters emerged victorious,” he said.

The EFF leader sharply criticised Magistrate Twanet Olivier’s comments regarding the financial cost of the trial to taxpayers during the delivery of her ruling.

He went further to allege that she had not properly engaged with the legal arguments presented in court.

“She just entered the court without knowing what was contained in the heads of arguments.”

Malema also claimed that the magistrate’s remarks went beyond legal reasoning and reflected political or emotional considerations.

“She goes around fundraising reasons why we must go to prison.”

Allegations of bias and misconduct

The EFF leader escalated his criticism, accusing the magistrate of bias.

He further suggested that the judgment may not have been independently written, saying it was penned by an “invisible hand”.

Malema added that Olivier should be reported to the Magistrate’s Commission.

He also criticised state prosecutor Joel Cesar, whom he described as “arrogant” and said suffers from “short man syndrome”.

Watch Malema’s address below:

Malema confirmed that he intends to challenge both his conviction and sentence, indicating that the matter would be taken to higher courts if necessary, including the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

“We are done with her [Olivier]. That’s why when she said to me, ‘you can leave now on free bail’, I looked at her and said ‘ bye bye’ because I had seen her ugly face for too long.

“So I will no longer appear before that ugly white face. I’m going to the highest court, where they don’t use emotions; they use the law.”