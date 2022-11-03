‘Getting married for haters’ – EFF’s Naledi Chirwa ties the knot [PICS]

Cheryl Kahla

Naledi Chirwa – one of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) most influential and controversial politicians – tied the knot this week.

Even though her political career is often times in the limelight, her recent wedding ceremony had South Africans gushing.

Naledi Chirwa ties the knot

A short video clip taken shortly after of the ceremony was shared online by Simamkele Dlakavu.

Dlakavu said: “Witnessing God’s love, grace, redemption and provision is incredibly moving”.

“I’m so grateful I got to witness your answered prayers, Naledi”.

Dlakavu said Chirwa looked beautiful and her vows moved some of those in attendance to tears.

Others joined in with their compliments.

One said “she deserves this more and more”, while another netizen added: “Naledi looks absolutely stunning!”

WATCH: Newly-wed couple

Witnessing God’s love, grace, redemption, and provision is incredibly moving. I’m so grateful I got to witness your answered prayers @NalediChirwa.



You looked so beautiful and your vows made me cry like a baby ????????❤️



Wishing you and your husband continued grace and blessings ???????? pic.twitter.com/M4znlSp4d8— Simamkele Dlakavu (@simamkeleD) October 30, 2022

“What a lovely couple. May blessings follow them all their shared life”, she added. Other said she was “just getting married for the haters”.

A fellow EFF fighter also shared a photo of the couple, and captioned it:

“Dankie Naledi Chirwa for sending haters to icu. Xenophobic gangsters where are you?”

Chirwa took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa back in January as well.

Dankie @NalediChirwa for sending haters to icu.

Xenophobic gangsters where are you? pic.twitter.com/IWO0D3wi9e— Official Fighter Rakgadi (@Rakgadi_EM) October 30, 2022

Ramaphosa a ‘toothless boy’ but…

In response to Ramaphosa’s weekly newsletter about protecting SA’s Constitution, Chirwa said the president would “forever remain a toothless boy”.

Chirwa said Ramaphosa was “such a weak little boy” who sent his stooges to “collapse Lindiwe”.

“It won’t be surprising if you do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Through a tantrum, we are expecting you.”

You're such a weak little boy. All your fellow stooges u sent to collapse Lindiwe were collapsed themselves. It won't be surprising if u do what little boys do when overpowered by women. Throw the tantrum we are expecting it. You'll forever remain a toothless boy. Mfana ke mfana. https://t.co/rmooatRufu— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) January 17, 2022

…Shepard Bushiri is her ‘Papa’

However, she also created a controversy on social media when she continued to support Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader Shepherd Bushiri.

Chirwa often referred to Bushiri – who has been accused of rape, money laundering and fraud – as ‘Papa‘.

She’s was also removed from the National Assembly earlier this year, after which the the EFF opened a criminal case against Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

