EFF to report Kunene to Human Rights Commission for comments on illegal miners

On Sunday, Kunene shared a picture of slaughtered animals and said it was the fate that awaited illegal miners.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will report the MMC for Transport in the City of Johannesburg and deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance (PA), Kenny Kunene, to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) for his comments on illegal miners.

Kunene has been in the headlines for his remarks regarding the illegal miners who were rescued in Stilfontein in recent weeks, saying he felt no sympathy for those who died.

The PA deputy president further called for harsher sentences on those found to be illegally mining in the country.

ALSO READ: ‘Was he not a convict?’ – Kenny Kunene slammed after saying Stilfontein miners ‘must die like rats’

On Sunday, Kunene shared a picture of slaughtered animals and said it was the fate that awaited illegal miners.

“This is the chilling fate that awaits all illegal miners robbing South Africans of their natural resources and wealth when the Patriotic Alliance takes over government. Salute,” he said on X.

In a statement on Sunday, the EFF described Kunene’s comments as a “harmful” and “disgraceful” attempt to seek public and electoral favour through the use of hate.

“Kunene’s comments represent the lowest level of opportunism and are the hallmarks of sadistic and pathological commitment to dehumanisation and an infatuation with genocide,” said the EFF.

ALSO READ: More than 50 bodies recovered from disused Stilfontein mine

“His comments are inspired b electoral opportunism, as despite scientific and objective evidence that their rhetoric on foreign nationals does not lead to electoral success, he and his political party have committed themselves to using xenophobia as their political platform.”

The party said it would further approach the City of Johannesburg’s Ethics Committee to impose sanctions on Kenny Kunene who serves as a councillor in the city and sits on the executive.

‘He must appreciate justice system’

It will also “explore mechanisms” through the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to impose sanctions on the Patriotic Alliance as an organisation that contests elections.

“Immigration is a serious and sensitive topic in South Africa, and all crime, whether it is related to immigration, violence or theft, ought to be processed through our justice system where people will be afforded a fair trial, incarcerated if found guilty and rehabilitated if possible,” said the party.

“As a former convict himself, who stole the money of the poor through fraud and ponzi schemes, Kunene does not have the moral authority to speak on what sanctions ought to be imposed for those alleged to have stolen the wealth of South Africa.

ALSO READ: Stilfontein: Police say no illegal miners remain underground, courts will determine who’s responsible for deaths

“Kenny Kunene should have the grace to appreciate the legal system of South Africa which afforded him a second chance after he stole the money of vulnerable people, otherwise under his barbaric proposals, he too would have been slaughtered, skinned and hung to dry like an animal.”

The Citizen has reached out to the PA for comment and will add it once received.

