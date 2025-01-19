Illegal miner arrested for trying to bribe police

Gauteng police also confiscated alcohol from unlicensed shebeens in the area.

In a coordinated effort to combat illegal mining in South Africa, police operations in Gauteng and Limpopo provinces led to the arrest of ten suspected illegal miners, also known as zama zamas.

The arrests include one suspect in Gauteng who attempted to bribe law enforcement officials.

Gauteng arrests yield mining equipment and uncover bribery attempt

In Gauteng’s Ekurhuleni District, five undocumented immigrants were arrested during Operation Vala Mgodi in Primrose on Friday.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, one suspect attempted to bribe officials.

“The operation which seeks to destabilise and disrupt illegal mining activities within the province saw an arrest of five illegal immigrants also suspected of illegal mining and one of them was also charged with bribery after he tried to offer officials money for his release,” Nevhuhulwi said.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of substantial illegal mining equipment, including phendukas, generators, crusher pots, gas bottles, spades, waterproof and soil crushing machines.

Additionally, authorities confiscated alcohol from unlicensed shebeens in the area.

Limpopo operation nets five suspects and ton of suspected gold-bearing material

In a separate operation in Limpopo’s Mopani District, law enforcement agencies arrested five more undocumented foreign nationals on 15 January.

The group, which included three women, was caught mining presumed gold-bearing materials in the Mavalani area near Giyani.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng detailed the joint operation: “The suspects were apprehended following an intelligence-driven joint operation by the South African Police Service (Saps), South African National Defence Force (Sandf), and Airwing (Drone Pilot).”

Thankeng said th suspects were found engaged in illegal mining activities across different sites.

When they became aware of law enforcement, the zama zamas reportedly tried to escape into nearby bushes.

“With the assistance of drone surveillance, law enforcement managed to apprehend two males, aged 31 and 44, and three females, aged between 24 and 42,” Thakeng said.

Illegal mining equipment confiscated in Limpopo

Thakeng revealed that the Limpopo operation yielded approximately 1,000 fifty-kilogram bags containing sand suspected of containing gold-bearing minerals.

He said officers also seized mining equipment including picks, spades, plastic basins, shovels, and buckets.

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, expressed satisfaction with the operation’s success and praised the collaboration between various law enforcement agencies in addressing illegal mining activities in the province.

The five suspects arrested in Limpopo were scheduled to appear before the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

They face charges of illegal mining and immigration violations.

