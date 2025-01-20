Tiger hunt: Police launch manhunt for alleged kingpin of illegal mining at Stilfontein

Police say Tiger has been identified as one of the ring leaders who controlled operations underground.

An aerial view of one of the three shafts used by illegal miners in Stilfontein. Picture: Saps

Police have launched a manhunt for the alleged kingpin known as ‘Tiger’ in the Stilfontein gold mine debacle.

The alleged kingpin resurfaced from shaft 11 in Stilfontein last week during a rescue mission to get the miners out.

The government-funded rescue mission, led by the Mine Rescue Services (MRS), ended on Thursday after community volunteers confirmed no further signs of miners in the disused mine.

The site has three main entry and exit points: Margaret Shaft, Buffelsfontein Shaft 10, and Buffelsfontein Shaft 11.

Escape

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said extensive investigations and tracing operations are underway to find officials who aided Tiger’s escape between shaft 11 and the Stilfontein police holding cells.

“According to records, Tiger was never booked into various other stations where some illegal miners are being kept. Tiger is also not admitted at a local hospital for further medical care.

“The alleged kingpin and ringleader is a Lesotho national and according to records his name is James Neo Tshoaeli but is commonly known as Tiger,” Mathe said.

Mathe said Tiger has been identified as one of the ring leaders who controlled operations underground.

“He is also being accused by some illegal miners who resurfaced underground as him being allegedly responsible for some deaths, assault and torture that is alleged to have taken place according to videos in police possession. He is also alleged to have hoarded and kept food away from other illegal miners.”

James Neo Tshoaeli, a Lesotho national who is also known as Tiger. Picture: Saps

Tiger hunt

Mathe said the acting provincial commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, has ordered maximum resources to be mobilised in finding Tiger.

“Major General Asaneng has also warned that heads will roll once they find those officials that aided the kingpin to escape from police custody after resurfacing from shaft 11 last week. He has expressed disappointment in what he terms as an embarrassment to the Vala Umgodi operation that has been running from December 2023.

“He has vowed to ensure that those responsible for this escape from custody are brought to book and that Tiger is found. Tiger is a fugitive of justice and is considered dangerous,” Mahe said.

Rescue

Mathe has urged the public to share any information related to Tigers whereabouts with the Stilfontein police station.

The rescue effort followed a high court ruling that ordered government to extract illegal miners from the mine.

About 78 bodies had been retrieved and 246 zama zamas were rescued.

