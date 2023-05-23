News

News

By Cheryl Kahla
Content Strategist
3 minute read
23 May 2023
11:57 am

Ekurhuleni on high alert as cholera cases rise nationally

New cases have been detected in Gauteng, and in Free State's Vredefort and Parys.

Cholera outbreak in South Africa. Ekurhuleni on high alert, new cases in gauteng and free state
A water tanker delivers to residents of Hammanskraal on Monday after the residents were warned not to drink water from their taps. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

As South Africa grapples with a cholera outbreak and an escalating number of confirmed cases, the City of Ekurhuleni is urging its residents to step up their hygiene game.

It should be noted, however, that no cases of the diarrhoeal disease has been reported in Ekurhuleni.

Cholera outbreak update

Ekurhuleni is on high alert after the neighbouring region of Hammanskraal has been hit hard by the cholera outbreak, with 15 lives lost.

City of Ekurhuleni prepared

Ekurhuleni’s spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said the city’s outbreak response teams are ready to respond to any cholera cases detected.

Dlamini said the city has ramped up health education for the empowerment of communities as well.

“Our water remains clean and safe to use,” Dlamini assures residents.

New cases in Gauteng and Free State

Meanwhile, the Department of Health confirmed a troubling increase in the cumulative number of positive cholera cases, which now stands at 22.

This includes newly detected cases in Gauteng and Free State’s Vredefort and Parys.

In response, government said provincial and district outbreak response teams in Gauteng and Free State have been dispatched to investigate the source of the outbreak.

“The response teams will also intensify health education and promotion to empower community members with health information.”

While technical teams will be “working with the affected provinces in response to the outbreak”, the task team will “probe the cholera outbreak”.

Cholera: The silent killer

The diarrhoeal disease, a widespread and often highly contagious condition affecting the stomach and intestines, is a primary cause of child mortality worldwide.

According to Unicef, more than 1.1 billion people are at risk of contracting cholera, with children under the age of 5 especially vulnerable.

It’s typically spread through contact with an infected individual, or by consuming contaminated food and water.

Symptoms usually appear within 12 to 48 hours after exposure and include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and a mild fever.

Preventive measures encouraged

Government urges citizens to avoid consuming food or water suspected to be contaminated, and to steer clear of surfaces which may be contaminated.

Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap, especially before handling food or after using the bathroom, is strongly encouraged to prevent possible infection.

“Never drink water from unsafe sources such as rivers, dams, streams, unless boiled or disinfected first,” warned the city officials.

The Department of Health will keep the public updated regarding the cholera outbreak.

