Ekurhuleni on high alert as cholera cases rise nationally

By Cheryl Kahla

As South Africa grapples with a cholera outbreak and an escalating number of confirmed cases, the City of Ekurhuleni is urging its residents to step up their hygiene game.

It should be noted, however, that no cases of the diarrhoeal disease has been reported in Ekurhuleni.

Cholera outbreak update

Ekurhuleni is on high alert after the neighbouring region of Hammanskraal has been hit hard by the cholera outbreak, with 15 lives lost.

City of Ekurhuleni prepared

Ekurhuleni’s spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said the city’s outbreak response teams are ready to respond to any cholera cases detected.

Executive Mayor Cllr Sivuyile Ngodwana and MMC Leshaka Manamela, responsible for Water, Sanitation and Energy, this morning received the Deputy Minister for Water and Sanitation Judith Tshabalala #CoE for an oversight visit. #CoEWater #CoeWorks pic.twitter.com/5CSCfBQP2E— CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) May 22, 2023

Dlamini said the city has ramped up health education for the empowerment of communities as well.

“Our water remains clean and safe to use,” Dlamini assures residents.

New cases in Gauteng and Free State

Meanwhile, the Department of Health confirmed a troubling increase in the cumulative number of positive cholera cases, which now stands at 22.

This includes newly detected cases in Gauteng and Free State’s Vredefort and Parys.

In response, government said provincial and district outbreak response teams in Gauteng and Free State have been dispatched to investigate the source of the outbreak.

The national Department, said Deputy Minister Tshabalala, is checking water and sanitation provision and will extend a helping hand where needed. Clean safe water is essential in a bid to avoid health issues like a cholera outbreak. #CoEWater #CoeWorks pic.twitter.com/QoVpVTHqZT— CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) May 22, 2023

“The response teams will also intensify health education and promotion to empower community members with health information.”

While technical teams will be “working with the affected provinces in response to the outbreak”, the task team will “probe the cholera outbreak”.

Cholera: The silent killer

The diarrhoeal disease, a widespread and often highly contagious condition affecting the stomach and intestines, is a primary cause of child mortality worldwide.

According to Unicef, more than 1.1 billion people are at risk of contracting cholera, with children under the age of 5 especially vulnerable.

#Cholera is a serious disease and can be deadly when undetected and not treated early🦠.



Here's how you can keep yourself and your family safe at home. 🚰🧼🤲 #StopCholera https://t.co/Lj01j3XCpf pic.twitter.com/pdVsObCSdk— UNICEF South Africa (@UNICEF_SA) May 22, 2023

It’s typically spread through contact with an infected individual, or by consuming contaminated food and water.

Symptoms usually appear within 12 to 48 hours after exposure and include diarrhea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and a mild fever.

Preventive measures encouraged

Government urges citizens to avoid consuming food or water suspected to be contaminated, and to steer clear of surfaces which may be contaminated.

Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap, especially before handling food or after using the bathroom, is strongly encouraged to prevent possible infection.

“Never drink water from unsafe sources such as rivers, dams, streams, unless boiled or disinfected first,” warned the city officials.

The Department of Health will keep the public updated regarding the cholera outbreak.

READ: Hammanskraal outbreak: Zero cholera detected in piped water supply