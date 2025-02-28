Patient found guilty after throwing faeces at Free State healthcare worker

A man who poured faeces on a Free State health worker has been found guilty of assault. His sentencing is set for 20 March 2025.

The Welkom Magistrate Court has found a disgruntled patient who poured faeces over a Free State healthcare worker guilty of assault and humiliating health workers.

A 38-year-old man’s sentencing is scheduled for 20 March 2025 after the court found him guilty of the July 2024 incident at Thabong Clinic on Thursday, 27 February.

The patient visited the clinic in the early hours of 25 July 2024 and expressed dissatisfaction with the clinic’s speed of service.

Disgruntled patient poured bucket of faeces on clinic worker

He voluntarily left the healthcare facility, but he returned the next day with a bucket of faeces, which he poured on an unsuspecting health worker.

This degrading incident created chaos at the clinic, disrupting services in the reception area and forcing the clinic to close prematurely.

The seriousness of his conduct was further highlighted when the perpetrator boasted about the crime on social media after it happened, the Free State Department of Health said in a statement.

The South African Police Service (Saps) subsequently opened a case against the patient, which revealed that he was a parolee. The 38-year-old was quickly arrested for the case and violating his parole conditions.

The department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi confirmed that the attacked worker and other affected staff members received counselling from the department and returned to their duties, “demonstrating resilience and dedication to their patients.”

MEC proud of workers strength

Free State MEC for Health Monyatso Mahlatsi said he was proud of the worker’s strength and commitment to justice.

“We commend her for standing firm in the face of adversity and pursuing justice against her perpetrator,” Mahlatsi said.

The MEC also emphasised the importance of the upcoming sentencing, expressing hope that it would reinforce the dignity of health workers and serve as a warning to those who commit acts of violence against public servants.

“We trust that the sentence will send a clear message that violence and abuse will not be tolerated in our health facilities. We urge all patients to remain patient and follow the proper complaints management procedures instead of resorting to violence,” he said.

