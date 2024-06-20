Elderly man killed after car plunges off shopping centre parkade in Durban [VIDEO]

Paramedics said police were on scene to investigate the cause of the accident

An elderly man has died after his vehicle crashed out of a shopping centre parkade onto the street below in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the accident happened in Overport, Durban, just after midday on Thursday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said police were on scene to investigate the cause of the accident.

WARNING: Not for sensitive viewers

Accident

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find carnage. A single vehicle which was on the top floor of the shopping centre parking lot had somehow lost control and ploughed through the parking wall coming to rest on the road below on its roof.

“The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was found severely entrapped in the wreckage with major injuries. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for the man. He was declared deceased on the scene. The man is believed to be in his seventies,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the eThekwini Fire Department, South African Police Services (Saps) and Metro Police Search and Rescue unit had to use the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to cut the man free.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the crash are unknown. However, Saps were on the scene and will be investigating further.”

Ladysmith crash

Meanwhile, the Ladysmith Regional Court last week sentenced Celumusa Ngwenya, to an effective 10 years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to six counts of culpable homicide.

The 35-year-old’s plea relates to the motor vehicle accident that occurred on 17 July 2022, on the N11 highway, outside Ladysmith which claimed the lives of six people who were family members of Transport Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga.

The deceased were aged between four and 40 years old. Ngwenya appeared in court in January this year on a summons.

Chikunga submitted a victim impact statement to the court outlining the pain and trauma experienced by her family following the incident.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal

