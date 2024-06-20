Local News

Community Chat: How would you react to catching a 397kg shark?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Shavin Smith with his shark

Shavin Smith (29) caught a 397kg dusky grey shark in Margate. Picture: Supplied

There is fishing- and there is FISHING!

Angler Shavin Smith couldn’t believe it when he recently landed a 397kg dusky grey shark in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

According to the South Coast Herald, Smith decided to fish during the famous sardines run when he landed his surprising catch.

It took him two hours to land the shark, which he later released back into the ocean.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

How would you react to catching a 397kg shark?

