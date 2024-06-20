Community Chat: How would you react to catching a 397kg shark?

There is fishing- and there is FISHING!

Angler Shavin Smith couldn’t believe it when he recently landed a 397kg dusky grey shark in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

According to the South Coast Herald, Smith decided to fish during the famous sardines run when he landed his surprising catch.

It took him two hours to land the shark, which he later released back into the ocean.

