Eleven people dead in horrific head-on accident in KZN

A 12-year-old child, the sole survivor from one of the vehicles, was found in critical condition and placed on a manual ventilator at the scene.

The head-on crash happened on the R622 between Greytown and Mooi river on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Midlands EMS

Eleven people, including a 12-year-old child, have been killed in a head-on accident in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the crash happened on the R622 between Greytown and Mooi river on Saturday afternoon.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Roberton said emergency services crews were dispatched to the scene where they were met with a grim scene.

Horrific crash

Roberton said a child was the sole survivor from one of the vehicles after both his mother and father were killed in the crash.

“Upon arrival, crews were met with a horrific scene. Eleven people showed no signs of life and were declared deceased on the scene. A 12-year-old male, the sole survivor from one of the vehicles, was found in critical condition. He was placed on a manual ventilator at the scene and rushed to a specialist hospital for further care.

“Another person also sustained serious injuries and required urgent medical attention,” Roberton said.

Local authorities and police were in attendance and investigations are continuing.

Stanger crash

In a separate accident, five three people were killed in accident on the R74 between Stanger and the N2.

IPSS Medical Services Samanthan Meyrick said the collision between the two vehicles happened on Saturday.

“There are currently three deceased on scene and multiple injured. This is an active scene.”

Meyrick said authorities were on scene.

MK party accident

Earlier, six uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MK party) members were killed in a taxi accident in KZN.

According to spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the taxi they were travelling in caught fire with them trapped inside.

The accident occurred at 11am on Saturday while they were travelling to KwaDakw’udunuse to attend a celebratory event.

There were 10 other injured members who have been rushed to the hospital for medical care and further monitoring.

“While we can never fully dissect the anatomy of the pain caused by such grief, we as the leaders of the party send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to their next of kin and further assure their families that we will support them during these trying times,” said Ndhlela.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

