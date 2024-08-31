Six MK party members killed in taxi fire, 10 injured

The accident happened at 11am on Saturday morning while travelling to KwaDakw'udunuse to attend a celebratory event.

The uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MK party) has announced the tragic death of six of its members, who were involved in a taxi accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

According to spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the taxi they were travelling in caught fire with them trapped inside.

The accident occurred at 11am on Saturday while they were travelling to KwaDakw’udunuse to attend a celebratory event.

There were 10 other injured members who have been rushed to the hospital for medical care and further monitoring.

“While we can never fully dissect the anatomy of the pain caused by such grief, we as the leaders of the party send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to their next of kin and further assure their families that we will support them during these trying times,” said Ndhlela.

“uMkhonto wegwala ufela etsheni, however, our members were no cowards, they died with their boots on in the frontline of the struggle for the economic emancipation of our people.

“As uMkhonto weSizwe Party we salute their bravery and we shall pick up the spear and continue the battle. May their revolutionary souls find solace and rest in peace, as we wish a speedy recovery to our injured comrades.”

Limpopo on high alert

Meanwhile, Limpopo is on high alert as the Zion Christian Church’s (ZCC) hosts its first conference in four years at Moria City, located outside Polokwane in Limpopo.

The conference started from Friday, 30 August and will end on Sunday, 1 September 2024.

“In light of this, we urge all members of the public who will be attending these gatherings to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety on the roads,” said Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene.

“We recommend that they contact our nearest traffic stations to check their buses before embarking on their journey,.

Chuene said law enforcement officers will be deployed on all major provincial routes to manage the flow of traffic in Limpopo and ensure compliance with road safety regulations.

The department has advised motorists to plan their trips ahead of time, rest if tired, and be mindful of other road users.

“Our message is clear: Obey the rules of the road to Arrive Alive,” said Chuene.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of all road users. We will do everything in our power to prevent accidents and fatalities on our roads.”