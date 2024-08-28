News

28 Aug 2024

Man seriously injured after superbike lands on roof of car [VIDEO]

Paramedics found the rider a few meters away.

The motorbike landed on the roof of a car on the corner of St Johns Ave and Payne Street in Pinetown on Wednesday morning. Picture: ALS Paramedics

A biker has been seriously injured in an accident which saw the Superbike landing on the roof of a vehicle.

The accident occurred just after 6.30am on Wednesday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to the “serious bike crash” on the corner of St Johns Ave and Payne Street in Pinetown.

Watch the bike crash into the car

ALSO READ: ‘There were injured schoolchildren all over’: Three killed, 29 injured in Mpumalanga crash

Injuries

“On arrival, paramedics were shocked to find the superbike still on top of the vehicle. Paramedics found the rider a few meters away.

The rider, a male in his thirties, had serious injuries. Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise him on the scene before he was transported to a nearby hospital for the further care,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added the events leading up to the crash was unknown, but SAPS and Metro Police were in attendance for further investigations.

Last month, one person was killed and 60 others seriously injured following a road accident involving a truck transporting workers in KZN.

The accident occurred on Hela Hela Pass outside Pietermaritzburg just before 7am.

Limpopo crash  

In a separate accident, 10 people have died in a bus accident in Limpopo.

According to the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene, the accident occurred at 3 Miles on the N1 near Makhado, just before midnight on Tuesday.

The bus was en route to Johannesburg from Zimbabwe.

All the deceased − five men and five women − are reportedly foreign nationals.

“According to reports, the bus drove over a roundabout (the last traffic circle from Makhado towards Polokwane) at high speed. It lost control and overturned, killing and injuring its passengers,” said Chuene.

“The bus driver is reportedly new to the job and not familiar with the surroundings.”

The scene has been cleared, and the injured passengers have been taken to various hospitals in Makhado.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

ALSO READ: 10 people killed as bus travelling from Zimbabwe overturns in Limpopo

