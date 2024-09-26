Employment: More jobs added in second quarter, still less than a year ago

The latest employment statistics show that some industries created more jobs, but others continued to cut jobs.

Picture: iStock

Employment statistics for the second quarter show that more jobs were added compared to the first quarter, but overall fewer people were employed than in the second quarter of last year. Total employment decreased by 144,000 or 1.3% between June 2023 and June 2024. Statistics SA announced the Quarterly Employment Statistics for the second quarter today, showing that total employment increased by 42 000 or 0.4% in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of the year from 10 674 000 in March to 10 716 000 in June, primarily thanks to an increase in the community services industry that added 92 000 (3.1%) jobs. However, the manufacturing industry cut 16 000 jobs in the second quarter, while business services cut 14 000 jobs, mining and transport cut 7 000 jobs each, trade cut 5 000 jobs and the construction industry cut 1 000 jobs. The electricity industry showed no change. ALSO READ: Increase in unemployment as various industries shed jobs