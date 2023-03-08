Energy experts say citizens should be able to ditch Eskom and produce own electricity

Thapelo Lekabe

Renewable energy should be seen as a critical element toward the democratisation of energy on the African continent.

Africa Energy Indaba

That’s according to energy experts and speakers at day-two of the annual Africa Energy Indaba, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Speaking at a panel discussion on renewable energy systems on the continent, energy expert David Song said African leaders and states should see renewables like solar, wind, and hydro energies as contributing toward the shift from the centralised fossil fuel economy to one that is governed by communities and ordinary citizens.

“We should look at renewable energy as a tool not as a threat, or even a new way of doing things.

“Renewable energy is a tremendous opportunity in many aspects in terms of reducing pollution, greenhouse gases, creating jobs – and most importantly- it is an opportunity to empower people, cities, and provinces to take control of electricity and energy in their lives,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Coal is here to stay’, says Mantashe as he slams critics accusing him of ‘blocking renewables’

Song is the head of operations at the Lesotho-based renewable energy company, OnePower.

Decentralisation of energy

He said most African countries, like South Africa, relied on a centralised fossil fuel economy, and the decentralisation of energy systems would be a major gamechanger in not only contributing to a low-carbon future, but it would unlock many economic opportunities and end energy poverty on the continent.

“If you live in Cape Town, you can build a solar plant on your roof and you can generate your own electricity, and you can even sell back some of that electricity to the grid and get paid for it.

“That’s empowerment, that’s taking control of your life and that’s not depending as much on Eskom or whatever utility that is out there,” said Song.

Mini-grids

While citizens can’t build their own mini coal plants on their roofs or homes, renewables like solar plants can be implemented by individuals and municipalities.

“It means, for example, the City of Cape Town can create its own independent power producer programme, become its own municipal power utility and procure its own power and not have to rely on the national grid as much.

“That’s where the real opportunity is for myself and a company like ours, OnePower, which is working in mini-grids.

“This is a real opportunity for people in villages who have never had electricity in their lives to get electricity without waiting for the government or the utility to come to them… that’s empowerment for affordable and reliable energy supply,” he said.

Thriving energy market

Another panelist, Johan Groenewald from Lesedi Nuclear Services, said most grids on the continent that rely on coal were interconnected and expensive to maintain.

ALSO READ: African countries must ‘trade in energy’ to tackle electricity shortages

He said Africa was in desperate need of an energy market that is thriving due to the challenge of energy poverty, with more than 600 million Africans estimated not to have access to electricity in their homes.

“The public and the private sector should shift their resources and their environments into getting a greener economy – that’s easier said then done – but we all know it’s all about renewable energy such as wind, solar and green transport.

“With the green transport, it’s most probably electrical vehicles, particularly in bus services,” said Groenewald.

Skills development

On the question of skills development and skills transfer, Groenewald said it was important for communities to be empowered with the right skills related to renewable energy technologies.

“I think it is very important to make sure that, if we roll out these micro grids or mini-units, that we do involve the community to help them build it for us and uplift them with providing them with the skills they need,” he said.

Song agreed with Groenewald, saying companies in the private sector, especially those from outside the continent, should partner with locals.

“I take training our people very seriously, especially when we have foreign talent on this continent.

“We’ve got to make sure that we tap into that talent and make it African because this industry has to be run by Africans. It can’t run by a bunch of Europeans and Americans like myself.”