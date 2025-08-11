Eskom burns nearly R6 billion on diesel to keep lights on during winter

According to the power utility, there has been no rolling blackouts since 15 May 2025.

Eskom says it plans to return a total of 3 280MW of generation capacity to service, while it burned nearly R6 billion worth of diesel to meet winter demand

This comes as the country rides the wave of more than 80 days of no load shedding.

Diesel budget

Eskom insists that its expenditure on diesel is within budget despite burning nearly R6 billion in fuel to run its open cycle gas turbines (OCGT) in the first four months of the financial year.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said between 1 April and 1 August, it spent R5.84bn on fuel for its OCGT plant.

“From 1 April to 7 August 2025, diesel spend remains within the allocated budget. The winter outlook, published on 5 May 2025, covering the period ending 31 August, remains valid.

“It indicates that load shedding will not be necessary if unplanned outages stay below 13 000MW. If outages rise to 15 000MW, load shedding would be limited to a maximum of 21 days out of 153 days and restricted to stage 2,” Mokwena said.

Winter

Mokwena said with just over three weeks of the utility’s winter outlook period still remaining, the system remains well-positioned to maintain stability and meet demand effectively.

“To further strengthen grid stability, Eskom is planning to return a total of 3 280MW of generation capacity to service ahead of the evening peak on Monday, 11 August 2025, and throughout the coming week.”

Mokwena said between 1 April and 7 August 2025, the Unplanned Capability Loss Factor (UCLF), which reflects the percentage of generation capacity lost due to unplanned outages, further decreased to 28.35%.

Mokwena added that with load shedding suspended and electricity demand rising during the winter period, they are urging all customers to act responsibly and “help safeguard the power system” by avoiding Illegal connections and meter bypassing.

