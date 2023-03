The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) motion for an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations of “systematic sabotage and looting” and unabated operations of criminal networks and cartels at Eskom was hotly debated in the National Assembly on Thursday. The debate came after fired Eskom CEO André de Ruyter made allegations against a senior ANC member who he claimed was involved in internal corruption, as well as revelation in Daily Maverick that it had evidence of at least four crime cartels operating in Eskom for many years. The publication said the cartels were responsible for some of the malpractice and sabotage at...

The publication said the cartels were responsible for some of the malpractice and sabotage at Eskom facilities.

It named the cartels as the Presidential Cartel, the Mesh-Kings Cartel, the Legendaries Cartel and the Chief Cartel.

Functional democracy

Political analyst André Duvenhage said it was a debate of merit and the establishment of such a committee was necessary for a functional democracy.

According to Duvenhage, this was a big test for parliament and for good governance in general.

Parliament had a duty in this regard and it was important to determine if the matter was serious or not, he said.

“The matter was so serious that even the government already decided on a disaster management process to deal with this. It is taking up the lives of every citizen directly or indirectly.”

Duvenhage said it was also important to note this was not in the interest of the parties implicated by De Ruyter.

“Are they senior people in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government? Are they exposed to Ramaphosa, or are there power struggles within the structures of the ANC that can use Phala Phala and the Eskom issue against Ramaphosa? Yes, they are,” he said.

“It was without any doubt and the names suspected implicate themselves.”

‘Full protection’

During the debate DA leader John Steenhuisen said Eskom would never be fixed until South Africans knew who and what was breaking it.

SA had been plunged into darkness and despair and as Eskom collapsed under the weight of organised corruption, the economy was being starved of the electricity it needed, he said.

“The fact is, only a parliamentary inquiry can give a proper platform and protection to those innocent people who know what is happening at Eskom and who have been threatened and subdued into silence by the connected syndicates that extend right into the upper reaches of government.

“Those with information must not be assassinated like Babita Deokaran or poisoned like De Ruyter.

“They need the full protection of a parliamentary inquiry if we are to know the truth. And given De Ruyter’s poisoning, there is clearly a determined effort to stop the truth from coming out.”

However, other members disagreed, stating there was no need for such a committee and assuming allegations were true, was wrong.

‘There must be prima facie evidence’

The ANC’s Mikateko Mahlaule said there was a tendency among opposition parties to prematurely call for ad hoc committees.

While the parliamentary rules allowed for the formation of ad hoc committees, the rules still do not state on what basis these committees may be called, he said.

“There must be prima facie evidence for the calling of such as currently they are only allegations which are untested.”

“Normal parliamentary processes for oversight and accountability has not broken down this matter. There are portfolio committees dealing with Eskom and they are empowered to do so.”

“The reality is that the call from Steenhuisen is premature,” Mahlaule said.

The National Assembly will vote on the matter next Thursday.

