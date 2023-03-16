Lunga Mzangwe
ANC vows to ‘trace De Ruyter, find him and smoke him out wherever he is’

The ANC says it will not let anyone get away with calling it corrupt.

ANC secretary General, Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The ANC has threatened to “smoke out” former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, who the party claims went into hiding after publicly accusing ANC ministers of corruption and political interference at the power utility. “He has gone underground. That bravery we saw on television about claims that the ANC is corrupt, we do not see it any longer in terms of the response,” said ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. “We will trace him, find him and smoke him out wherever he is because we are not going to allow anyone to say the ANC is corrupt.” ANC can't find De Ruyter...

