Good news as Eskom on track to repair Kusile stack by December

The parastatal shared an update on Tuesday on the use of temporary stacks at the power station. Photo: Eskom

Eskom says it is on track to complete the repairs to the permanent flue-gas duct stack at the Kusile Power Station by December 2024.

The parastatal shared an update on Tuesday on the use of temporary stacks at the power station, which the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and South Africa’s National Air Quality Officer approved through a postponement of the Minimum Emission Standards (MES) policy in June 2023.

This pertains to the sulphur dioxide (SO2) emission levels at Kusile Power Station.

More generation capacity

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the postponement allows Eskom to operate units 1, 2, and 3 without utilising the Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) plant.

“This plant is equipped with emission-abatement technology for SO2. The allowance extends until 31 March 2025, during which time the flue gas ducts in the permanent stack are being repaired.

“The recovery of these units represents a significant milestone in the Generation Operational Plan, contributing a much needed 2 400MW to the national grid,” Mokwena said.

Conditions

However, Mokwena said the postponement and license are subject to several conditions, including the implementation of measures to mitigate the impact of SO2 emissions on air quality and public health.

“Eskom is also required to inform the nearby communities of the potential environmental risks associated with the use of the temporary stacks. To this end, several engagements have taken place and will continue until the permanent stacks are in place.”

Eskom Group Executive for Generation, Bheki Nxumalo said the power utility has been doing its utmost best to adhere to the conditions of the MES postponement and the Atmospheric Emission License.

“We are pleased to report that emissions from the three units remain below our atmospheric emission license and ambient air quality limits.

“We have implemented robust health screening initiatives within the surrounding areas and have installed additional ambient quality monitoring equipment to specifically monitor SO2 emissions. This ensures that we safely and responsibly operate Kusile while minimizing any potential impact on public health,” Nxumalo said.

Zero harm

Nxumalo said Eskom remains committed to zero harm.

“The health and safety of our employees, contractors and neighbouring communities remains Eskom’s top priority. We will continue taking proactive measures to manage and mitigate any potential risks,” said Nxumalo.

Failure

The Kusile West stack failed In October 2022, causing three generating units (units 1, 2 and 3) to be decommissioned.

Eskom explained the duct failure was similar to a chimney, providing a channel for exhausting gases from the power station.

The parastatal lost about 2 100MW of generation capacity, equivalent to about two stages of load shedding.

Kusile units one, two and three returned to service providing 3,200MW to the grid using a temporary solution while the permanent stacks are being repaired.

