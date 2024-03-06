Load shedding moves to stage 4 after three units suffer delay in return to service

Eskom said this pattern of load shedding will continue until further notice.

Eskom announced on Wednesday that stage 4 load shedding will return in the evenings, while stage 2 will continue during the day.

The utility said this comes after three inactive units were delayed in returning to service. It added that this pattern of load shedding will last until further notice.

Until further notice

“At 8pm stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Thursday,” Eskom said.

“Thereafter stage 2 load shedding will be implemented until 8pm, followed by stage 4 load shedding until 5am on Friday.

“This alternating pattern of stage 2 load shedding and stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until further notice because of the delay to return to service three generating units and the need to replenish emergency reserves.”

The utility provided the following schedule for clarity:

Eskom said it will closely monitor the power system and provide and update for the weekend on Friday afternoon.

“Unplanned outages account for 16 193MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance has reduced to 6 171MW.

“Eskom power station general managers and their teams continue to work diligently to ensure that additional generating capacity is recovered by bringing units on unplanned outages, and planned maintenance, back to service.

“A total of 2 100MW of generating capacity is anticipated to be returned to service by Friday.”

Tampering of equipment

Eskom made the announcement just hours after it said it had seen an increase in “tampering of low voltage kiosks by private and/or unauthorised electricians” in the Western Cape, which can result in disruption to electricity supply and damage to its equipment.

“These unauthorised actions not only pose serious safety risk but also have legal implications inscribed under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015,” the utility said.

“It has come to our attention that some private/unauthorised electricians have been breaking the padlocks of low voltage kiosks and accessing the equipment without proper authorisation.

“This unauthorised access includes switching off the power supply and then turning it back on, resulting in disruption to the electricity supply in the community and potential damage to Eskom’s equipment.”

Eskom advised electricians to submit official requests, including a fee to its customer services department, should they wish to gain access to these low voltage kiosks.

“This process ensures that only qualified professionals with proper authorisation are allowed to perform work on our equipment, thereby safeguarding the integrity of the electrical infrastructure and ensuring the safety of the public.”

Fines and imprisonment

The utility’s cape coastal cluster general manager, Mbulelo Yedwa, warned that tampering with Eskom’s infrastructure is a criminal offence.

“According to the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 18 of 2015, individuals found guilty of tampering with electrical infrastructure may face severe penalties, including fines of up to R5 000 for homeowners and imprisonment for offenders,” said Mbulelo.

Under this legislation, first-time offenders may be subject to up to 15 years of imprisonment, while repeat offenders could face up to 20 years behind bars.