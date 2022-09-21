Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
3 minute read
21 Sep 2022
4:20 am
News

Eskom’s plan to secure 1 000MW proves its executives are ‘the blind leading the blind’

Reitumetse Makwea

Eskom’s plan to procure 1 000 megawatts of additional electricity on an urgent basis to reduce the impact of load shedding is, according to experts, a “low-hanging fruit which should have been picked a very long time ago”, and proved the power utility’s executives were “the blind leading the blind”. The state-owned power utility has […]

Eskom's plan to secure 1 000MW proves its executives are 'the blind leading the blind'
Eskom's Kriel Power Station. Photo: Eskom
Eskom’s plan to procure 1 000 megawatts of additional electricity on an urgent basis to reduce the impact of load shedding is, according to experts, a “low-hanging fruit which should have been picked a very long time ago”, and proved the power utility’s executives were “the blind leading the blind”. The state-owned power utility has announced the launch of three programmes to procure much-needed power for the national grid. It said the programmes would focus on generators capable of supplying more than one megawatt, with the threshold lowered to enable smaller producers to participate over time. Dr Alex Lenferna, secretary...

Read more on these topics