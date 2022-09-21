Eskom’s plan to secure 1 000MW proves its executives are ‘the blind leading the blind’
Reitumetse Makwea
Eskom’s plan to procure 1 000 megawatts of additional electricity on an urgent basis to reduce the impact of load shedding is, according to experts, a “low-hanging fruit which should have been picked a very long time ago”, and proved the power utility’s executives were “the blind leading the blind”. The state-owned power utility has […]
Eskom's Kriel Power Station. Photo: Eskom
