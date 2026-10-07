Eswatini denies releasing US deportees into South Africa illegally

Eswatini denied it secretly released US deportees and allowed them to illegally cross into South Africa through informal border crossings.

The Kingdom of Eswatini government has denied that it secretly released United States (US) deportees and allowed them to illegally cross into South Africa through informal border crossings.

An article from a local publication sent tongues wagging on Wednesday. Swaziland News reported that Eswatini has been secretly releasing US deportees and allowing them to illegally cross into South Africa.

Laos man ‘dumped’ by US in Eswatini secretly released into SA

The publication said the US administration ‘dumped’ a man from Laos in Eswatini. The report said that the kingdom’s government allegedly secretly released him and allowed him to take a flight in Johannesburg.

Eswatini is one of several African countries that agreed to deals to accept migrants deported under President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The kingdom confirmed last year that it received around $5.1 million (R85 million) from the US to accept 160 deportees.

The article drew the attention of South Africans on X, amid the nation’s issues with illegal immigration. The head of international diplomacy at Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), Clayson Monyela, replied to tweets about it, saying it wasn’t true.

“Eswatini has issued a statement on this. The facts are laid out,” Monyela replied to former SABC international news editor Sophie Mokoena’s tweet.

Eswatini has issued a statement on this. The facts are laid out. Check the community note on the story as well. https://t.co/MTUlwP0Td5 pic.twitter.com/IPulD2F8dW — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) October 7, 2026

In the statement, the Eswatini government confirmed that three third-country nationals (TCNs) arrived in the kingdom under the bilateral arrangement with the US. The government said they voluntarily departed the kingdom and returned to their respective countries of origin in recent weeks.

Three nationals from Yemen, Belize and Laos voluntarily left – Eswatini

The kingdom said a Yemeni national voluntarily left on Wednesday, 2 September, following his request to his country of origin.

A Belizean national voluntarily left Eswatini on Wednesday, 30 September, after requesting to return home.

Eswatini also confirmed that a national from Laos left the country on Sunday, 4 October, after he also asked to return home.

“These departures form part of the ongoing arrangements concerning TCNs temporarily residing in the Kingdom,” the acting government spokesperson Thabile Mdluli said.

“Government continues to engage with the relevant authorities and partners to facilitate requests for voluntary repatriation, where made, in accordance with the applicable arrangements and procedures.”

Eswatini also thanked the countries and authorities that worked with the kingdom to make it easier for TCNs to return home.

Kingdom thanks home countries

Mdluli said this cooperation contributed to the smooth and orderly facilitation of their journey home.

“The government of the Kingdom of Eswatini reiterates its commitment to ensuring that the rights, dignity and well-being of third country nationals are respected and protected throughout their temporary stay in the Kingdom, while safeguarding the security and interests of the Kingdom and its people,” the kingdom said.

“The government will continue to provide updates on any significant developments concerning third-country nationals in the Kingdom, as appropriate.”