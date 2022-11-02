eThekwini by-election could see a shift in allegiances

Eric Naki

EThekwini Metro’s ward 10 voters in KwaZulu-Natal are today expected to cast their ballots in a by-election that will be a test of strength for all the political parties contesting as trends show a shift of allegiances since the November 2021 local government election in some places countrywide.

Changes in voters’ support

The results of by-elections held between May and July in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Northern Cape and North West saw big changes in support by voters, including the EFF getting at least two seats in Gauteng and North West for the first time in local polls.

Today’s eThekwini by-election would be closely watched by all the parties in the running because of the high stakes race to control KZN’s only metro.

EThekwini – battleground

Like the three Gauteng metros of Johannesburg City, Tshwane City and Ekurhuleni City and the Eastern Cape’s Nelson Mandela Bay, eThekwini has proven to be a battleground for the main parties – the Democratic Alliance, ANC and the Inkatha Freedom Party.

Recently the three had been joined by Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Freedom Fighters (EFF) whose presence in the race was not to be underestimated. The EFF had made in-roads into the metro, an ANC political stronghold. The little known Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) was also in the race.

Electoral Commission of South Africa input

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the by-election will be contested by ABC’s Philani Mavundla, ANC’s Thabile Zulu; the DA had fielded Caelee Laing, the EFF was represented by Senzo Mtembu and Louisa Smal stood for the IFP. The ward appeared to be a safe DA area as its candidate won with 80.01% in November.

The commission said the seat became vacant after the death of a DA councilor. “The voter turnout for this ward in the 2021 municipal elections was 57,52%,” an IEC statement said.

Previous results

In a July by election the ANC grabbed a seat previously held the Democratic Alliance since November at Ward 13 UMdoni Municipality in the province.

ANC candidate, Ravi Maharaj won by 29.45% against a DA contender who received 26.95% in a 44.49% voter turnout.

In June DA’s Johan Vermeulen won in Ward 4 by- election in Kareenerg Municipality in the Northern Cape with 42.77%, defeating an ANC councillor who secured it in November in a beautiful voter turnout of 72.83%.

For the first time EFF got a seat when its candidate, Lindokuhle Biyela defeated ANC candidate at Ward 29, in Rand West City Municipality.

The EFF received 54.81%, which represented an increase from the 47.95% received by the ANC during the November 2021 local election.

In May the EFF’s Dedrick Phetha took Ward 5, in Mafikeng Municipality that was previously held by the ANC with a whopping 69.06%. This is a huge jump from 54.03% received by the ANC winner during the November.

ALSO READ: ANC blames divisions, low voter turnout for losing control of eThekwini

-ericn@citizen.co.za