Record breaker: Wiaan Mulder hits historic triple-century for Proteas

Wiaan Mulder has broken Hashim Amla’s record for the most runs by a South African in a Test innings. Picture: Tanvin Tamim/AFP

Proteas captain Wiaan Mulder delivered in spectacular fashion, closing out one of the best Test innings ever played on day two of the second match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Monday.

Resuming his innings at 264 not out in the morning session, Mulder went on to make 367 not out before the Proteas declared their first innings on 626/5 at lunch.

Mulder faced 334 balls in a knock which included 49 fours and four sixes.

The 27-year-old all-rounder, playing his 21st five-day match for the Proteas, broke the SA record for the most runs in a Test innings.

In the process, he became only the second South African to earn a triple-century in the format after Hashim Amla scored 311 not out against England at The Oval in July 2012.

Fifth highest innings in Test cricket

Only three players – Brian Lara of the West Indies (400 not out and 375), Matthew Hayden of Australia (380) and Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka (374) – have scored more runs in a Test innings.

Mulder, captaining the Proteas for the first time after replacing injured series skipper Keshav Maharaj for the second Test, was given a life when he was on 247. Tanaka Chivanga removed his off-stump before a no-ball was called, and he went on to make full use of the Zimbabwean bowler’s blunder.

After the lunch break on Monday, Zimbabwe were set to embark on their first innings, left with a mountain to climb to claw their way back into the match.