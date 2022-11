Destitute and after 32 years of service in the SA Police Service (Saps) – 10 served as an underground Crime Intelligence agent probing officials behind the siphoning off of public funds by corrupt officials at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) – a distraught former KwaZulu-Natal police captain is battling to get his pension from the Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF). Close to tears during an interview with Saturday Citizen in Johannesburg, the agent, who cannot be photographed or have his name publicly revealed for fear of reprisals after Crime Intelligence terminated his safe house stay and removed security guards placed...

Destitute and after 32 years of service in the SA Police Service (Saps) – 10 served as an underground Crime Intelligence agent probing officials behind the siphoning off of public funds by corrupt officials at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) – a distraught former KwaZulu-Natal police captain is battling to get his pension from the Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF).

Close to tears during an interview with Saturday Citizen in Johannesburg, the agent, who cannot be photographed or have his name publicly revealed for fear of reprisals after Crime Intelligence terminated his safe house stay and removed security guards placed around him, spoke of being “thrown to the wolves”.

Investigations and danger

“The corruption I investigated, led to several arrests and convictions at Sars over officials stealing public money. While some cases are still ongoing, I am expected to go to court as a state witness which has endangered my life and that of my family.

“I see some of these people in the street and I can easily be harmed, despite being entitled to one firearm to defend myself.

“The other blow is that – after serving Saps for 32 years, the GEPF has not paid my pension, blaming the police service for not having furnished them with proper particulars and for not having filled out forms correctly.

“My kids have been thrown out of schools and university because I can no longer pay.

“While some people are looking forward to Christmas next month, my future looks bleak,” he said.

Documents seen by Saturday Citizen in which the agent has sought intervention in his plight included letters to the public protector, the Crime Intelligence head and Saps national commissioner Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Reaching out to the Police Minister

While the GEPF was not available for comment, Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson for Cele, said she was “trying to find out about the letter” and would comment fully in due course.

A letter written to Cele, dated 7 November, 2022 reads: “I hereby wish to bring to your attention the matter of failure to pay my pension fund contribution by the Government Employee Pension Funds.

“I am an ex-captain with service/persal number: (redacted). I joined the Saps on 27 October 1989, with identity number (redacted). I tendered my resignation on 30 November, 2021 and my service with Saps came to 32 years – one month and four days unbroken.

“I resigned due to severe illness – comorbidities, which, according to my doctor, meant my life expectancy was zero.

“I had several meetings with my family and commander (redacted), coming to a decision to resign.”

A letter from a Brigadier Bellingan from the divisional commissioner: Crime Intelligence to the captain read: “Kindly be informed that your resurfacing and redeployment has been effected on the system.

“You are placed at the office of Commercial, Financial and Cyber Crime Intelligence in KwaZulu-Natal. The date of commencement of duties will be with effect from 24 June, 2019.”

“Resurfacing” in the letter, referred to the agent being redeployed from being an underground operative to working in an office – without the benefits of a safe house and guards.

Acknowledging his call for intervention, Public Protector South Africa registry clerk Virginia Tsweleng said in a letter dated 7 November, 2022: “The Public Protector will conduct an assessment of your complaint to determine whether the PP has a mandate to investigate the allegation or allegations.

“You can expect the outcome of the assessment and our decision within 10 working days.

"Should the Public Protector SA decide to investigate your complaint, the assigned investigator will contact you within the next 10 working days – after assessment and allocation of the complaint to the investigator."

