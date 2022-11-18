SAPS slams social media posts questioning citizenship of senior police members

Citizen Reporter

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Fannie Masemola has noted with concern, recent social media posts questioning the citizenship and suitability of senior staff members.

According to General Masemola, these social media posts seek to vilify members of the SAPS Human Resource Management Division.

This after social media posts claimed the department of home affairs confirmed that “Lesotho-born Lieutenant Lineo Ntshiea is a foreigner who recently filed for RSA Citizenship and an RSA Smartcard. Her TSA Smart application, however, was denied thus she is currently using a green ID car.”

“The SAPS once again places on record that an internal departmental investigation sanctioned by the National Commissioner and an independent investigation conducted by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate(IPID) found no adverse findings against Lieutenant General Lineo Ntshiea,” said Masemola.

“Among other findings, the investigation found that the senior officer who is possession of a top secret security clearance is a South African citizen born in Welkom, a matter which was confirmed by the Department of Home Affairs.”

According to Masemola, Lt Gen Ntshiea is also in possession of qualifications which were verified and confirmed as authentic by the South African Qualification Authority (SAQA).

“The National Commissioner has also noted with concern the circulation of personal information containing the Identity Document (ID) copies of members within the service who are alleged to be non-South Africans. Preliminary investigations have already commenced and so far, one member, Constable Issa was found to have obtained South African citizenship and permanent residency.”

The verification process with regards to the list that is circulating on various platforms continues, said Masemola.

“According to Regulation 11 of the South African Police Service Regulations, 1964 (as amended in 2002) a person who applies to be appointed as a member must: have permanent residency in the Republic of South Africa of which documentary proof must be furnished.”

Masemola said the false information was being shared by those who have been dismissed from the SAPS for misconduct.

“The National Commissioner thus discourages the disinformation and the peddling of incorrect information which seeks to discredit members of the service. To this end, SAPS is working closely with all affected to address the accessing and processing of any personal information of members.”