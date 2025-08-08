Explicit, obscene videos in uniform are unacceptable, SANDF warns members

A video showing an alleged SANDF member dancing and undressing was circulated online.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has warned its members against posting explicit or inappropriate content on social media while wearing military uniforms.

This comes after a video showing an alleged SANDF member dancing and undressing circulated online.

In the video, which went viral on social media, the woman is seen seductively taking off her uniform and blowing a kiss to the camera.

Concern

The SANDF said it has noted with serious concern a growing tendency in which uniformed members are publishing obscene photographic and video material on their personal social media pages whilst wearing military uniform.

“While the SANDF respects the personal freedoms of its members, the public display of such content, particularly explicit, suggestive, or inappropriate, undermines the dignity of the uniform and the values of the SANDF.” It said.

Conduct

The SANDF reminded all members that their conduct, both on and off duty, reflects directly on the integrity and discipline of the force.

“In light of recent incidents, the SANDF strongly condemn the misuse of our uniform by publishing or sharing explicit photographic or video material on personal social media platforms while in uniform.

“Such actions are strictly prohibited and constitute a serious breach of military discipline, professional ethics, and the SANDF Code of Conduct. Members are expected to uphold the highest standards of behaviour and to preserve the dignity of the uniform they wear

“The Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya, together with the entire Military Command Council, reiterate their unequivocal warning to all SANDF members that this conduct constitutes a criminal offence under military law and will not go unpunished in the SANDF,” it said.

Warning

The SANDF warned its members that any misuse of the uniform in public or online spaces is considered a “criminal act under the Military Discipline Code.”

