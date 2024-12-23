Farmers ‘cautiously optimistic about new trade deal with Botswana’

"During the ban, South Africa’s vegetable exports to Botswana decreased by almost half to R272 million in 2023."

There are already some cases in which various countries in the region benefit from South Africa’s agricultural technologies. Picture iStock

Farmers have welcomed lifting the South African vegetable export ban to Botswana but say it will take time for the countries to benefit from the deal.

TLU SA general manager Bennie Van Zyl’s reaction to the international relations and cooperation department’s announcement that the two countries had reached a trade agreement reflects this view.

Van Zyl said exporters and buyers must establish trust and working relationships to create a conducive trade environment. “For a farmer or any enterprise, it is a process to export things as proper infrastructure is also needed, and establishing trust also takes time,” said Van Zyl.

Last week, the ministry said: “Minister Ronald Lamola received correspondence from his counterpart in Botswana, Dr. Phenyo Butale, informing him of the new administration’s decision to gradually lift the ban on vegetable imports from South Africa. This letter follows a congratulatory message sent by Minister Lamola to Dr. Butale on his appointment as minister of international relations of the Republic of Botswana.

“He welcomes Botswana’s commitment to fostering closer ties and facilitating trade with South Africa. Botswana is a significant trade partner for South Africa, accounting for approximately 15% of our country’s total vegetable exports as of 2021.

“During the ban, South Africa’s vegetable exports to Botswana decreased by almost half to R272 million in 2023. In the spirit of strengthening regional integration, lifting the ban also paves the way for stronger collaboration between the countries in agricultural development and trade and deepening cooperation in the regional value chain,” the message read.

‘SA tech boosts Botswana’s agriculture, eases food inflation’

The department said South Africa possessed technologies that could benefit Botswana’s efforts to boost its agricultural production. Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo said Botswana’s decision to lift the ban would ease food inflation pressures there.

Sihlobo said Botswana’s new administration under President Duma Boko wanted to ensure access to high-quality agriculture and food products.

“The people of Botswana will now have access to better-priced and high-quality vegetables from SA. Last month, South Africa’s vegetables were deflated (2.6%). In Botswana, vegetable price inflation is still in double digits. This speaks to the difficulty households had to ensure and the potential benefits of affordable prices in the coming months.”

“The process of lifting the ban on vegetable imports from South Africa will be in two phases. In phase one, the import restrictions on turmeric, patty pan, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, green peas, mushrooms, and eggplant were lifted immediately. Phase two will be in April, and the ban will be lifted on beetroot, butternut, onions, tomatoes, sweet pepper, potatoes, and watermelons, among other products.”

He said there were better ways of improving domestic production without banning imports from South Africa. “There are already some cases in which various countries in the region benefit from South Africa’s agricultural technologies.

“A case in point is the citrus industry, where research is primarily done in South Africa and shared with the Citrus Growers Association of Southern Africa members. Similarly, South Africa has imported some vaccines for the livestock industry from Botswana.”

ALSO READ: Botswana lifts ban on vegetable imports from South Africa