Botswana lifts ban on vegetable imports from South Africa

Botswana’s new government has lifted a ban on South African vegetable imports to that country in two phases, with the second phase expected to take effect in April.

Botswana and Namibia imposed a prolonged ban on imported tomatoes, potatoes, onions and other produce from South Africa earlier this year to protect local producers and promote self-sufficient food security.

Now, the country has had a change of heart, with the new administration under President Duma Boko wanting to ensure that people have access to high-quality, better-priced food products.

Two phases

Lifting the ban will be done in two phases.

The initial phase includes the immediate lifting of import restrictions on turmeric, patty pan, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, green peas, mushrooms, and eggplant.

The second phase will take effect in April 2025 on vegetables such as beetroot, butternut, onion, tomatoes, sweet pepper, potatoes, and watermelon.

The National Agricultural Marketing Council said Botswana’s import restrictions led to South Africa’s loss of export earnings as the net exporter of edible vegetables, possible food insecurity in Botswana, and disruption of fragile food systems.

“The inter-dependence and connectedness of the region is depicted by the trade statistics amongst member countries. Botswana is a major market for South Africa’s vegetable exports. Contributing up to 15% of total exports in 2021 at a value of US$33.8 million (R498.8 million).

“Vegetable exports to Botswana decreased by more than half to US$14.7 million (R272.4 million) in 2023, down 8% from 2021,” the council said.

Impact on farmers

The council said the impact on farmers can be observed by looking at the general inflation of vegetables.

“Vegetable prices, for example, have dropped 4.0% month-on-month and 2.6% year-on-year as of November 2024. This can be a sign of a surplus of some veggies as per the economic theory of supply and demand. This puts downward pressure on prices.

“Inflationary vegetable costs were noted as a major challenge for Botswana’s consumers. Further adding to the strain and threatening food insecurity for lower and some middle-income households,” it said.

Africa Agenda 2063 aspirations

It said the lifting of the second phase of the ban would be welcomed.

“The expected April 2025 lifting of the restriction on the other vegetable products would be fantastic. Since potatoes, onions, carrots, tomatoes, and cabbage are the most popular vegetables exported from South Africa to Botswana and other markets.

At the continental level, policymakers and analysts should take these dynamics into account, particularly considering potential opportunities from the African Continental Free Trade Area’s (AfCFTA) and other bi/multilateral trade agreements.

“The announcement by the government of Botswana to lift import restrictions of vegetables from South Africa is welcomed,” the council said.

The council said the aspirations of the Africa Agenda 2063 promoted through the African Continental Free Trade Area, the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme and other tools within the AU, should promote the creation of a single market that caters for all member states.

“Therefore, Southern African Custom Union countries should ensure open trade practices. Namibia should take its cue from Botswana to promote intra-Africa Trade,” the council said.

