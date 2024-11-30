How to avoid being a ‘soft target’ for criminals this festive season

Police will be deployed to combat theft, GBV, housebreaking, extortion and hijackings, among other crimes.

More boots on the ground during the festive season. Picture: SAPS/X

In October, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola launched the 2024/2025 national Safer Festive Season operations.

Until 31 January 2025, citizens can expect to see heightened law enforcement visibility in their communities.

“We will continue with intensifying our operations full steam ahead to ensure all people in our country, including those who will be visiting our shores during the festive season, are and feel safe,” said Masemola at the launch.

“South Africa is not a playground for criminals and we will be stamping the authority of the State during the festive season and beyond.”

Festive season extortion

Police will be deployed to combat theft, gender-based violence (GBV), housebreaking, extortion, hijackings and other crimes.

According to police committee chairperson Ian Cameron, extortionists take advantage of the festive season due to the surge in economic activities.

They target large and small, retail, hospitality and construction sector as they experience an increase in cashflow.

The extortionists also thrive during the festive season due to a reduction in law enforcement officers as some take leave or are reassigned to monitor tourist hotspots.

“This creates a temporary gap in security coverage which criminals may exploit,” said Cameron.

During this time, businesses are also more inclined to comply with extortion demands in an effort to avoid disruptions to their operations.

Masemola assured South Africans that the police would prioritise the safety of businesses and communities during the holidays.

“The crime of extortion is rearing its ugly head in the country and we want to assure all South Africans that extortionists will meet law enforcement head on as we move with speed to crackdown on this form of criminality which has endangered the safety of business people and ordinary citizens alike.”

Safety tips from police

The South African Police Service (SAPS) shared advice to help citizens avoid becoming “soft targets” for criminals during the festive season:

Be crime conscious – be aware of crime opportunities at all times!

Never walk around alone and don’t talk to strangers. Be on the lookout for strange cars or people.

Walk in well-lit busy streets and in a group, if possible.

Make sure your home is secure, and become a member of an armed response service. Be sure that you know all the emergency numbers or have them displayed in an accessible area.

Always let someone know where you are going and how long you will be gone. But think twice before advertising your impending absence on social media. Criminals also have access to Facebook and Twitter.

Know all emergency numbers.

Trust your instinct.

Avoid going onto a congested street where you cannot even walk properly, that is where you will find criminals pick pocketing.

Avoid displaying valuables where criminals can see them.

