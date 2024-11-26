Road safety plan: Alcohol and cellphone use targeted over festive season

Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa said stricter measures are needed to curb the high fatalities on roads during the festive season.

With year-end holidays fast approaching, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) on Tuesday unveiled a multi-pronged and collaborative “re-imagined festive season safety plan” before Parliament, with the transport sector having set a 10% target to reduce road fatalities.

Alcohol often to blame for road fatalities

This, as Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa cited “the dangerous intersection of alcohol consumption and road use” as being a key contributor to soaring accident levels in South Africa – accounting for 27% of road fatalities annually.

Addressing the portfolio committee on transport, Hlengwa said the festive season was marked by a sharp increase in road usage and “tragically, a corresponding rise in accidents and fatalities”.

“This dual reality demands a targeted, data-driven and collaborative approach to road safety.

“The alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for stricter measures and a robust public education campaign to address this crisis head-on,” said Hlengwa.

He said, according to the World Health Organisation, South Africa is ranked number five in the world for alcohol consumption. “This is a serious national indictment, requiring particular action,” said Hlengwa.

Use of cellphones while driving

In what he described as “another deeply concerning trend”, was the use of cellphones while driving – “particularly among younger drivers and the so-called influencers”.

“Whether it is texting or other form of engaging in social media, like recording content on online platforms, the behaviour significantly impairs a driver’s attention, reaction time and decision-making,” he added.

On the road safety plan, he said was focused on specific areas to be implemented during the festive season. Hlengwa said the Department of Transport and the RTMC have undertaken “processes of consultation with provinces and various other stakeholders to consolidate this plan”.

“We felt it important that there is a dedicated effort, understanding that 10% of road fatalities are happening during this period.

“You also have the phenomenon of the urban-rural migration, which needs a particular focus.

“We are readying ourselves to roll out this plan,” said Hlengwa.

According to RTMC CEO advocate Makhosini Msibi, key pillars of the plan included:

Scientific outcome-based approach through the introduction of data analytics.

Setting of indicator and performance targets, through predictive and intelligent policing deployments.

Monitoring and evaluation of performance.

Targeted offence types – speed, drunk driving and non-wearing of safety belts.

Tactical approach, through the deployment of law-enforcement officers 24/7 during public holidays and weekends.

Identification of high-risk zones.

Msibi said the objectives of the plan are to reduce road fatalities and injuries, increased public awareness of road safety, and the use of data to guide strategies.

The plan will see law-enforcement deployments in the top 10 provincial routes across the country.

