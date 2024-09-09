Fire breaks out at Correctional Services head office in Tshwane [VIDEO]

An investigation will be launched to establish the cause of the fire.

The fire affected the sixth floor of the building. Picture: Screengrab of fire.

There were no injuries reported after a fire broke out at the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) head office in Tshwane.

The Department of Correctional Services confirmed that a fire broke out in the West Wing Block of its Head Office, Poyntons Building in the early hours of Sunday evening.

The incident affected the sixth… pic.twitter.com/PvyoLJs4LZ — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 8, 2024

Investigations

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo the blaze affected the sixth floor of the building.

“The City of Tshwane Emergency Services responded promptly, and the fire has since been fully extinguished. An investigation will be launched to establish the cause of the fire.

“DCS can confirm that no injuries were reported, and all personnel present in the building have been safely accounted for. The safety of our employees and the security of our facilities remain a top priority. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” Nxumalo said.

Bethlehem Airshow fire

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident where a least 19 vehicles were burnt at the Bethlehem Airshow in the Free State following a fire that got out of control.

One person was injured when he tried to move his vehicle.

It is suspected that the fire was started by someone who wanted to braai meat at the event on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle told The Citizen, of the vehicles damaged, nine were “completely burned” out.

Vehicles destroyed

“On 7 September 2024 at about 14:00 it was reported that a fire started outside the area where the Bethlehem Airshow took place. The fire spread rapidly in the strong windy conditions. It is reported that 19 vehicles were damaged, of which nine were completely burned.

“The numbers could rise as the investigation continues. From the Bethlehem report there is one person who was injured when he tried to move his vehicle. He was admitted to a hospital in Bethlehem.” Earle.

Earle said police have opened an enquiry docket to look into the cause of the fire to determine if anybody will be held accountable.

