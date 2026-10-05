Five arrested for kidnapping and murder in Bloemfontein

The man was drinking with friends when an argument broke out with a group of strangers.

The South African Police Service (Saps) have arrested five suspects in connection with the kidnapping and brutal murder of a 31-year-old man in Bloemfontein.

The suspects were handcuffed in Phase 7, just hours after committing the crime on Sunday, 4 October 2026.

The incident is understood to have occurred in the early hours of Sunday. It is alleged that the deceased was drinking with friends when an argument broke out with a group of strangers.

Kidnapping and murder

According to police, the suspects, a group of “unknown African people”, reportedly forced the victim into a black vehicle and drove away with him.

“At approximately 6am, the victim was found lying supine in the street in Phase 7 with multiple stab wounds to his face and deep wounds to his left cheek. A large rock and a small spanner were found near the body. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane.

“A dedicated task team led by Bloemspruit Detectives was immediately established to follow up on leads. Their intensive investigation led to the swift arrest of five suspects, aged between 21 and 34,” he said.

Arrests

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thabang Solomon Lesia, has commended the task team for their rapid response and successful arrests

“The swift apprehension of these suspects sends a clear message that we will not tolerate lawlessness or the brutalisation of our citizens. My career path speaks for itself; I cannot tolerate those who think they can evade the authority of the state.

“As the South African Police Service, we remain dedicated and steadfast in our mission to ensure that perpetrators of such violent crimes face the full might of the law,” said Lesia.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon on charges of murder and kidnapping.