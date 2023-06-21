Five budget-friendly tips for staying healthy this winter

By Sponsored

Winter has officially arrived in South Africa, bringing with it the perfect excuse to cosy up on the couch with a captivating book or a thrilling movie, accompanied by our beloved snacks.

Ah, bliss! But while we indulge in these comforting activities, it’s important to be aware of the potential challenges that winter can bring.

Without proper care, it’s all too easy for those extra pounds to sneak up on us during this season of indulgence. But that’s not all – unhealthy habits can also weaken our immune system, leaving us vulnerable to flu and other pesky illnesses.

That’s why it’s necessary to prioritise our well-being and maintain our fitness levels. So, let’s explore a few tips to stay healthy and radiant during the colder months – even if you’re on a budget.

Top tips for staying fit and healthy during winter

• Get a free fitness app

Staying active is crucial for maintaining your fitness during winter. Instead of spending money on expensive gym memberships or fitness classes, consider using free fitness apps.

One such app is Adidas Training by Runtastic, which offers a comprehensive selection of workout routines tailored to various fitness levels and goals.

Whether you prefer strength training, cardio or yoga, this app has you covered.

Another popular option is Fitbod, an app that creates personalised workout plans based on your individual preferences and fitness level.

It takes into account the equipment you have available and provides detailed instructions and video demonstrations to ensure proper form.

If you’re looking for a holistic approach to fitness, MyFitnessPal is an excellent choice.

It combines workout tracking with nutritional guidance, allowing you to monitor your calorie intake and make healthier food choices.

• Try meal prepping

With load shedding in full swing, it can be tricky to cook healthily when you don’t know when the electricity is going off. This is a great time to prep your meals.

By planning your meals in advance, you can also ensure that you always have healthy food ready, regardless of the power situation.

Meal prep sounds like an expensive activity, but it doesn’t have to be. There are local shops in South Africa that prioritise offering savings to their customers.

One store that has consistently delivered great value for money and is always at the forefront of weekly specials on fresh produce is Shoprite. With stores conveniently located in most towns and cities across the country, this retailer provides easy access to affordable and fresh food.

They ensure that fresh fruits and vegetables are delivered daily at low prices, making it easier for you to incorporate healthy ingredients into your meal-prepping routine.

To stay updated on Shoprite’s latest promotions and maximize your savings, it’s worth following their social media profiles and checking out their online catalogue.

By doing so, you can plan your weekly or monthly meal prep around their discounted items, helping you stretch your budget further without compromising on nutritious ingredients.

• Stay hydrated

It can be difficult to stay hydrated during the colder months, but it is still important. Drinking enough water helps boost your immune system and keeps your body functioning optimally.

To make staying hydrated more enjoyable, try infusing water with fruits or herbs for added flavour. Additionally, warm herbal teas can be a comforting and hydrating choice during winter.

• Get extra vitamins

To support your immune system and overall health during winter, consider investing in a quality multivitamin. A multivitamin can help fill any nutritional gaps in your diet and ensure you’re getting the essential vitamins and minerals your body needs.

Alternatively, you can have all your vitamins in one healthy glass of juice or smoothie. Include ingredients like spinach, berries, and citrus fruits, which are rich in antioxidants and vitamins.

Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables to make your juices and smoothies more affordable.

• Get enough sleep

Winter is the perfect time to curl up in bed and catch up on sleep. Adequate sleep is vital for your overall well-being, as it supports your immune system, energy levels, and mental health.

To help track your sleep patterns, consider using a sleep tracking app like Sleep Cycle or Pillow, which can provide insights into your sleep quality and help you establish a healthy sleep routine.

Winter wellness: stay fit and thrive

As the chilly weather settles in, it’s essential to prioritise your health and fitness. By following these budget-friendly tips, you can stay fit and healthy throughout the winter without straining your wallet.

Embrace these habits, and you’ll not only keep your body in shape but also strengthen your immune system and overall well-being. Stay motivated and make this winter a season of health and vitality.