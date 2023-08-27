Five children die in fire at informal settlement near Laudium in Tshwane

The blaze broke out at the Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium in Tshwane on Sunday.

At least five children have died in a shack fire at the Itireleng informal settlement in Pretoria.

It is understood the blaze broke out at the informal settlement near Laudium on Sunday.

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department spokesperson Charles Mabaso said six shacks were also ravaged by the fire.

Shack fire

He said the incident was reported at approximately 04:26am.

“Firefighters arrived on the scene to find multiple shacks engulfed by fire and immediately started with firefighting operations. Five remains of children burnt beyond recognition were discovered in the ruins of the shacks after the fire was extinguished.

“The five children, three boys aged 2, 4 and 6 and two girls aged 1 year five months and 7 years of age belonged two sisters,” Mabaso said.

Investigations

Mabaso said it is alleged that the two sisters left the children in one shack overnight and went out to drink at a nearby tavern in Tshwane.

“At the time of releasing the statement, the sisters were under police arrest and taken to a local police station for questioning.

“The circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire are still under investigation. We call upon parents and caregivers to ensure that children are always left under the care of an adult and in a safe environment,” Mabaso said.

