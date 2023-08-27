News August 27, 2023 | 12:43 pm

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

2 minute read

27 Aug 2023

12:43 pm

Five children die in fire at informal settlement near Laudium in Tshwane

By Faizel Patel - Senior Digital Journalist

The blaze broke out at the Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium in Tshwane on Sunday.

Five children die in fire at informal settlement near Laudium in Tshwane

Six shacks were also avaged by the fire. Photo: iStock

At least five children have died in a shack fire at the Itireleng informal settlement in Pretoria.

It is understood the blaze broke out at the informal settlement near Laudium on Sunday.

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department spokesperson Charles Mabaso said six shacks were also ravaged by the fire.

Shack fire

He said the incident was reported at approximately 04:26am.

“Firefighters arrived on the scene to find multiple shacks engulfed by fire and immediately started with firefighting operations. Five remains of children burnt beyond recognition were discovered in the ruins of the shacks after the fire was extinguished.

“The five children, three boys aged 2, 4 and 6 and two girls aged 1 year five months and 7 years of age belonged two sisters,” Mabaso said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shack fire in Denver informal settlement claims one life

Investigations

Mabaso said it is alleged that the two sisters left the children in one shack overnight and went out to drink at a nearby tavern in Tshwane.

“At the time of releasing the statement, the sisters were under police arrest and taken to a local police station for questioning.

“The circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire are still under investigation. We call upon parents and caregivers to ensure that children are always left under the care of an adult and in a safe environment,” Mabaso said.

ALSO READ: Electronics factory burns down in Ga-Rankuwa

Read more on these topics

pretoria shack fire Tshwane Emergency Services

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe