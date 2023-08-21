Electronics factory burns down in Ga-Rankuwa

Firefighting operations continued throughout the night into Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in Zone 14 industrial area on 20 August 2023 at approximately 6:37pm on Sunday evening. Photo: Tshwane Emergency Services.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department said a fire that gutted an electronics factory in Ga-Rankuwa is being investigated.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in Zone 14 industrial area on Sunday evening.

Probe

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said multiple units and plants of SVA Electronics were engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.

“Two fire engines, two water tankers and an aerial ladder truck were dispatched to the incident to help contain and fight the blaze. The two water tankers had to shuttle water for firefighting operations because of the absence of fire hydrants nearby the factory.

“Firefighters and factory workers had to move multiple 25-kilogramme bags of polypropylene and drums of methyl ethyl ketone to safety to avoid them catching fire. It has not been determined what other flammable and combustible chemicals were in the factory when approximately 20 units/plants of SVA Electronics were gutted by the blaze,” Mabaso said.

Mabaso said firefighters managed to contain the blaze even though firefighting operations continued throughout the night into Monday morning.

“Cooling down operations were still ongoing. The cost of the damages has not yet been quantified and no injuries were recorded. The cause of the fire is still a subject of investigation,” Mabaso said.

Mattress factory gutted

Last month, a mattress factory was also destroyed by a fire in Tshwane.

Mabaso said the call centre dispatched emergency resources from four fire stations after receiving multiple calls.

“Three patients – one male, one female and a two-year-old child – were treated for smoke inhalation and transported to hospital in a stable condition. Three fire trucks, two fire ladder trucks and a water tanker helped to fight and contain the blaze,” Mabaso said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

