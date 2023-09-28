Flood havoc: Call to action amid extreme weather conditions

It's time to take the weather seriously, says Minister Thembi Nkadimeng as severe weather conditions are set to affect multiple provinces.

Heavy downpours and gale-force winds lashed several communities over the long weekend. Photo: X @geordinhl

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Thembi Nkadimeng, is calling everyone’s attention to serious weather conditions hammering several provinces.

And it’s not just sprinkle and a gust here; we’re talking veld fires and heavy downpours here which may lead to flash floods across low-lying areas.

Flood warning

“[Two provinces} have thus far experienced major flooding which has resulted in significant damages to infrastructure and property”, the CoGTA said.

“Sadly, several communities have been displaced and some roads are inaccessible which is detrimentally affecting lives and livelihoods”.

Nkadimeng urged communities to stay vigilant as the forecast indicated more severe and windy weather conditions are on the way.

Provinces in distress

The Western and Eastern Cape have been battered by relentless rain, causing significant damage to both infrastructure and private property.

Coordinated relief efforts in motion

Minister Nkadimeng issued orders to disaster management centers across the affected areas to implement effective relief and response plans.

Flood safety tips

If you’re in a flood-prone area, keep an eye on water levels and make a run for higher ground if needed.

Don’t attempt to wade through, or drive in, fast-flowing water. It only takes 15 cm of water to knock you down, and 30 to 40 cm to sweep your car away.

For updates, keep your radios and TVs on, and follow official weather service social media channels.

Keep your phones charged and your important docs in a water-resistant container. If you’re in danger, don’t hesitate to call on of the three emergency numbers – 112, 10177, or 107.

Don’t forget to stay extra cautious at night since dark conditions make hazardous roads even trickier to navigate.