News today: Gupta’s extradition, Eskom CEO search, floods, ‘water shifting’ and more

News today includes a request by the UAE to resubmit an application for the Gupta brothers stalling the extradition process, and a dispute over age is delaying the appointment of a new CEO at Eskom.

Meanwhile, CoGTA Minister Thembi Nkadimeng is calling everyone’s attention to the floods and severe weather battering the Cape provinces.

News Today: 29 September

Today’s weather update also includes fire warnings and extreme sunburn risk in two provinces (full forecast).

Gupta’s extradition

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has said a request by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resubmit an extradition application for the Gupta brothers is stalling the process to bring the siblings back to South Africa.

The ministry provided an update on Thursday on the status of number of extradition cases from and to South Africa.

Ajay and Atul Gupta, and Sahara director, Duduzane Zuma in Johannesburg, South Africa on 4 March 2011. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi

There is a request from the Criminal Tribunal to extradite former Rwandan police officer Fulgence Kayishema, accused of genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide and crimes against humanity during the 1994 conflict between Hutus and Tutsis in Rwanda.

Eskom’s over-60s

The appointment of a new CEO at Eskom has again been delayed. This time by a dispute over the age of the prospective candidates.

Picture File: Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams

According to a Business Day report, citing a leaked letter from public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to Eskom’s chairperson Mpho Makwana, the board should consider candidates over the age of 60 in its efforts to replace former CEO Andre de Ruyter.

De Ruyter left Eskom with immediate effect in February. Former Chief Financial Officer Calib Cassim is the acting CEO.

Flood havoc

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Thembi Nkadimeng, is calling everyone’s attention to serious weather conditions hammering several provinces.

Heavy downpours and gale-force winds lashed several communities over the long weekend. Photo: X @geordinhl

And it’s not just sprinkle and a gust here; we’re talking veld fires and heavy downpours here which may lead to flash floods across low-lying areas.

“[Two provinces} have thus far experienced major flooding which has resulted in significant damages to infrastructure and property”, the CoGTA said.

‘Water shifting’

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for “water shifting” as the province grapples with the shortage of the precious resource.

Residents from several areas, including South Hills have complained about not having water for over two weeks. Photo: iStock

Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu called for the measure during a site visit to areas affected by supply challenges across Gauteng on Wednesday.

He was joined by his deputies, David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala.

Presidency slams DA over Lady R report

The Presidency has opposed the DA’s decision to approach the Pretoria High Court to set aside the panel’s report on the docking of Lady R in Simon’s Town last year.

Russian ship Lady R docked at Simon’s Town Naval Base on 9 December 2022. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/Limewrite

The DA approached the court over the Lady R controversy, saying it was unconstitutional for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint retired judge Phineas Mojapelo to investigate the docking of the Russian cargo ship.

Mojapelo chaired a panel which investigated the veracity of allegations. He was assisted by Advocate Leah Gcabashe and former basic education deputy minister Enver Surty.

