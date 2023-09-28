Weather: Fire alert issued, and extreme sunburn risk in 2 provinces

The weather service warns of extremely high fire danger in parts of Northern Cape and an extreme UVB sunburn index in two provinces.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued its latest forecast, which includes crucial updates for the Cape provinces and the North West Province in particular.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather Warnings: 29 September

While no impact-based weather warnings are in place, Saws alerted residents in the central and north-eastern regions of Northern Cape about extremely high fire danger conditions.

The same alert was issued to those residing along the west coast of Namakwa, parts of the North West province, and Mangaung in the Free State.

No other advisories have been released.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province tomorrow:

Gauteng:

The region is expected to experience partly cloudy yet warm conditions.

Residents are warned of an extreme UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga:

The morning will be cloudy with fog patches settling over the highveld and escarpment.

The rest of the day should be pleasant with temperatures ranging from cool to warm.

Limpopo:

The northern areas will be cloudy in the morning with fog patches near the escarpment.

The weather will gradually shift to partly cloudy and stay between cool to warm temperatures.

North-West Province:

Central and eastern parts can expect morning fog, followed by warm to hot temperatures.

Some cloud cover will appear in the southeastern regions by the afternoon.

Free State:

Morning fog is expected in the northeastern areas.

The weather will be warm, becoming partly cloudy in the eastern part as the day progresses.

Northern Cape:

The conditions will be warm to hot, getting extremely hot in the extreme north-west.

Coastal winds are expected to be moderate to fresh, shifting from easterly to south-easterly to north-westerly overnight.

Western Cape:

Fine and warm conditions will be accompanied by high-level clouds.

Clouds will gather in the southwestern regions by afternoon, eventually leading to light rain late in the evening.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Initially cloudy with fog in some southern places, then warm to hot.

Coastal winds will transition from light to moderate north-easterly to moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Similar to its western counterpart, except temperatures will be cool to warm.

Moderate to fresh north-easterly coastal winds are anticipated.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Warm and fine conditions are expected, but there’s an extreme UVB sunburn index warning.

Coastal winds will be moderate and north-easterly.