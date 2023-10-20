Flushing away sanitation woes as innovative solutions brighten the future

The future looks brighter with non-sewered sanitation eliminating the need for large sewers and pumping stations, and South Africa’s water and sanitation sector leading innovation on biological nutrient removal for wastewater treatment. According to SA Sanitation Technology Enterprise Programme programme manager Akin Akinsete, a one-size-fits-all sanitation solution does not exist. “The Water Research Commission has developed a suite of tools to improve the understanding of sanitation systems in general and support decision-makers who, in many cases, have limited capacity and time,” he said. “The tools aim to empower municipalities, water service authorities and water service providers to deploy sanitation solutions…

According to SA Sanitation Technology Enterprise Programme programme manager Akin Akinsete, a one-size-fits-all sanitation solution does not exist.

“The Water Research Commission has developed a suite of tools to improve the understanding of sanitation systems in general and support decision-makers who, in many cases, have limited capacity and time,” he said.

“The tools aim to empower municipalities, water service authorities and water service providers to deploy sanitation solutions that are contextually appropriate, including alternative and traditional approaches.”

Environment-friendly off-grid toilet innovation

One of the new toilet innovations designed in the UK to provide an environment-friendly off-grid solution for many countries across the world includes the waterless Loowatt’s home toilet.

The Kohler rinse pail-flush is another sanitation solution dedicated to middle and low-income communities due to its affordability, durability and water efficiency.

Products like the Prana aquonic wastewater treatment work on treating and cleaning water.

According to Prana’s Letsatsi Lesufi, the modular and decentralised wastewater treatment plant, which turns black water and grey water into pathogen-free reusable water that can be used for toilet flushing and irrigation, is the solution for the sanitation crisis in rural areas.

“It is also a suitable sanitation solution for households, community toilets, schools, office parks, hotels, public toilets and petrol stations,” he said.

“It’s manufactured in Gauteng using locally sourced materials which makes it even more cost-efficient.”

The NEWGenerator is also a “field-proven and commercialised technology” designed to achieve and provide safe sanitation to millions of people across SA while recycling 98% of wastewater and producing water suitable for flushing and irrigation in a safe and hygienic manner.

It includes recent optimisations to accommodate grey water (bathing, laundry and kitchen water).

Sanitation treatment plant and dry toilet system

Enviro Loo have also introduced a sanitation treatment plant and dry toilet system costing from R15 000 to R17 000 – R8 000 more than the standard chemical toilet.

Business development consultant at Enviro Loo Jacks Mokoka noted that the dry toilet system has already been tested in schools around Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and Limpopo and in individual households.

