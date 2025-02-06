FlySafair cleared for take-off: No immediate threat to flights amid licensing dispute

South Africa’s leading low-cost carrier, FlySafair, is reassuring passengers that its flights will continue uninterrupted despite a recent ruling by the Air Services Licensing Council (ASLC) that has raised industry-wide concerns.

While the council has challenged the airline’s ownership structure under a narrow interpretation of aviation laws, it has granted FlySafair 12 months to comply — leaving no immediate risk to operations.

A controversial ruling

The dispute originates from a complaint by Lift Airlines, which questioned whether FlySafair meets the legal requirement that 75% of voting rights in domestic airlines be held by South African residents. While FlySafair maintains that its structure adheres to the law — with voting rights firmly controlled by South African trustees — the ASLC has adopted a stricter definition, insisting that only natural persons, rather than trusts or corporate entities, qualify as “Residents of the Republic.”

Very few airlines in South Africa would meet this criterion, with the noted exception of Lift Airlines, which is purportedly owned outright by South African billionaire Jonathan Rosenzweig.

Business as usual for FlySafair

Despite the regulatory debate, FlySafair remains steadfast in its commitment to serving passengers.

“At this stage, we are pleased that there is no threat to our ability to operate and that we can keep our focus on our customers where it matters most,” said FlySafair’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kirby Gordon. “Customers can continue booking and flying with confidence, knowing that FlySafair remains fully operational while we address this matter.”

The ASLC’s directive gives the airline a full year to align with its interpretation, requiring monthly progress reports. However, the council has not provided clear guidelines on what compliance should look like, adding a layer of uncertainty to the process.

Aviation industry watching closely

FlySafair is currently exploring all available options, including possible adjustments to its ownership structure or challenging the ASLC’s ruling through legal channels. The decision could also prompt other airlines to seek legal clarity, as many share ownership models similar to FlySafair’s.

For now, the issue remains a regulatory discussion rather than an operational concern. With no immediate impact on its ability to fly, FlySafair continues to focus on delivering reliable, affordable air travel across South Africa and beyond.

Passengers can book with confidence, knowing FlySafair is in the air — where it belongs.