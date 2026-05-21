JUST IN: Nine killed in head-on collision between bus and taxi in Mpumalanga

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Nine people have been killed in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bus in Mpumalanga.

It is understood that the accident occurred on the R39 highway between Standerton and Morgenzon on Thursday morning

Eight of the deceased died at the scene, while the ninth person succumbed to the injuries while being transported to the nearby hospital.

Picture: The Bulletin/Facebook

Injuries

Mpumala Department of Community Safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said one person sustained serious injuries, while two more occupants escaped with slight injuries.

“It is not clear as to what led to the collision; however, reckless and negligent driving could not be ruled out at this stage. The incident occurred on Thursday morning, 21 May. The investigation into the crisis is already underway.

“Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Mr Jackie Macie, is sending condolences to the bereaved families, while also wishing those who were injured a speedy recovery,” Mmusi said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

*This is a developing story