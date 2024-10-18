Food poisoning: Official says cooks undergo regular training

The education department denies its feeding scheme caused food poisoning, linking recent cases to outside vendors.

As 25 more pupils were taken to health facilities for suspected food poisoning in Zithobeni, east of Pretoria, this week, the basic education department has denied that its feeding scheme could be the cause.

Within two months, about 200 pupils received medical attention countrywide after displaying symptoms of food poisoning.

The Gauteng department of education, sport, arts, culture and recreation said 25 pupils were from Mshuluzane Mayisela Primary School in Zithobeni.

They were rushed to different facilities after they allegedly consumed snacks purchased from vendors outside the school.

Food quality ‘maintained’

Department of basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the food pupils consumed at schools was safe and the cooks received regular training to ensure they prepare healthy food.

“The food handlers undergo training on an on-going basis to ensure that the quality of food is maintained.

“This is the safest programme in the country, providing meals for such a high number of children,” said Mhlanga.

On Wednesday, Mpumalanga department of education confirmed that 21 pupils from Marhagi Secondary School in Verena received medical attention relating to food poisoning.

Mpumalanga education spokesperson Gerald Sambo said pupils who complained about stomach cramps and headaches were in stable condition.

“The department is monitoring the situation closely and will issue regular updates on the condition of the pupils,” he said.

Mhlanga said each case of suspected food poisoning was thoroughly investigated and dealt with.

He said people needed to distinguish between food provided through the programme and food items sold by independent vendors in and around schools.

When asked how the department was planning to prevent similar incidents in the future, he did not give straight answers.

Instead, he said: “If you refer to the food items provided through the National School Nutrition Programme we have clear guidelines and regulations on food handling.”

Food poisoning being investigated

Mhlanga said provincial departments were investigating the food poisoning cases that happened throughout the country.

The department had not received any complaints about the food suppliers, he said.

Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane said law enforcement and health authorities were investigating the Zithobeni incident to determine the safety of the goods being sold by vendors and to prevent future occurrences.

“We urge parents, guardians, and schools to be vigilant. Our priority is the health and safety of our children, and we wish the affected pupils a full and speedy recovery,” he said.

Chiloane said out of the 25 affected pupils, 22 had been discharged after receiving treatment, while two were taken to private medical facilities by their parents, and one pupil remained at Zithobeni Clinic under medical observation.

A primary school teacher, who cannot be named because he is not allowed to talk to the media, has also denied that the causes of the food poisoning might emanate from the food consumed in schools.

“Many children buy snacks and other things from the shops situated outside the school premises. But they will start getting sick while they are in class or in the school yard,” he said.

