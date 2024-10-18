Former minister Membathisi Mdladlana has died- reports
Former minister Membathisi Mdladlana. Picture: Gallo/ Alan Murdoch
Former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana has reportedly died
News of his passing was shared by the SABC on Friday afternoon.
Circumstances around his death are not yet clear, with any update to follow.
He headed up the labour ministry from July 1998 to 2009.
He made headlines in 2008 when he was accused of racism following his comments on a court judgement that recognised Chinese South Africans as black.
A year later he again battled off criticism after he reportedly compared labour brokers to ”human traffickers”.
This is a developing story
