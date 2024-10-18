Ramaphosa respond to question over cutting diplomatic ties with Israel [VIDEO]

The EFF reminded Ramaphosa that South Africans “cannot share territory with murderers, rapists… (who) killed women and children and want to erode Palestinian nation.”

South Africa has received support for its decision to take Israel to the ICJ for ‘genocidal acts’ in Gaza. Picture: African National Congress/X

President Cyril said several considerations are being discussed over cutting diplomatic ties with Israel, and a decision will be taken in due course.

Ramaphosa was responding to questions in the National Assembly on Thursday from Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema

‘SA cannot share territory’

The red berets leader reminded Ramaphosa that a decision must be taken to cut ties with Israel after Parliament passed a resolution last year.

Cutting ties with Israel being ‘considered’

Ramaphosa stressed South Africa’s support for the Palestinian cause was “irrevocable.”

“This matter is being considered and we are considering broader issues around it.

“This matter (cutting ties with Israel) is being considered in a very active manner. In due course, we will be able to articulate precisely what the executive’s response is to the resolution that was taken by the National Assembly,” Ramaphosa said.

Last year, the National Assembly approved a motion to sever diplomatic ties with Israel and close the Israeli Embassy in South Africa.

The motion was voted by 248 votes for motion and 91 against it.

It was supported by the African National Congress (ANC), the National Freedom Party (NFP), Al-Jamah, the African Transformation Movement (ATM), and the Pan-Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC).

The 91 Members of Parliament from the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party(IFP), the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) opposed the motion.

The motion was brought by the EFF after Israel launched a counter-offensive in Gaza following attacks by Hamas on 7 October.

Netanyahu arrest warrant

Earlier this year, the government welcomed an announcement by the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) prosecutors requesting arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defence chief and three Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said he was seeking warrants for crimes including “starvation”, “wilful killing”, and “extermination and/or murder

“We submit that the crimes against humanity charged were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the Palestinian civilian population pursuant to State policy. These crimes, in our assessment, continue to this day,” said Khan about Netanyahu and Gallant.

The charges laid against the Hamas leaders include “extermination”, “rape and other acts of sexual violence”, and “taking hostages as a war crime”.

SA ICJ cases

South Africa filed its case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in late 2023, accusing Israel of failing to uphold its commitments under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

In January, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) determined that genocidal attacks may be occurring in Gaza and ordered Israel to take measures to prevent genocide against Palestinians in the region.

However, Israel refused to comply with the court’s order.

Israel defiant

In March, the ICJ again concurred with South Africa’s assertion that the situation in Gaza has deteriorated significantly since the initial order on 26 January.

The UN’s top court granted South Africa’s urgent request to enforce additional emergency measures against Israel, accusing it of violating existing orders and causing irreparable harm to the rights invoked by Pretoria under the 1948 Genocide Convention concerning the ongoing siege of Gaza.

In May, the ICJ ordered Israel to immediately cease its attacks in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. This decision marked the third time this year that the 15-judge panel has issued preliminary orders aimed at curbing the death toll and alleviating humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

However, South Africa is not giving up its quest for Palestinians' right to self-determination.

Ramaphosa in August during a question and answer in the National Assembly said his administration continues to approach the UN’s top court with further pleas and submissions to strengthen the ruling it made in January.

“As the honourable member knows we have continued to take action at the International Court of Justice, having initiated the action last year.

“We have continued to approach that court with further pleas and submissions to the court to make further rulings and to tighten up what they ruled in our favour last year.”

Global support

Ramaphosa said South Africa has also received support from other countries in its case against Israel.

“We’ve been fortunate to be joined by several other countries that have voiced and articulated their support for the case that South Africa initiated.

“We are now in the process of preparing almost a 500-page case which will be presented to the court, where we will be taking steps to prove that what we had approached the court last year is the reality that Palestinians are living under.

“We will be submitting not only video proof, [and] photographic proof, but also a great witness to our assertion that a genocide is unfolding and underway in Gaza, and all this, as the honourable member would know, is being done to not only support the people of Palestine but to ensure that we live up to our values and principles of respect for human rights and justice,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the only solution for “the horror that is unfolding in Palestine” is for Palestinians to have their own state “side by side with Israel”.

