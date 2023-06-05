Former minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson has died

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Former minister of energy and African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Tina Joemat-Pettersson has passed on.

Joemat-Pettersson, who chaired the portfolio committee on police services, was 59 years old.

Joemat-Pettersson served as minister of energy from 2014 to 2017, and agriculture, forestry and fisheries minister from 2009 to 2014.

May the soul of Cde Tina Joemat-Pettersson Rest in Peace. 🕊️🖤💚💛 pic.twitter.com/fWEsQTTTn7— African National Congress (@MYANC) June 5, 2023

“It is great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved comrade, Tina Joemat-Pettersson. During her time of death, Joemat-Pettersson was the ANC Member of Parliament serving as a chairperson of police study group. May her soul rest in peace,” said the ruling party on Monday evening.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina confirmed to TimesLIVE that Joemat-Pettersson died at home on Monday.

BREAKING NEWS | Former Minister of Energy and ANC Member of Parliament Tina Joemat-Pettersson has passed on. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/V4zpZEf1Z2— SABC News (@SABCNews) June 5, 2023

Joemat-Pettersson, along with Section 194 Committee chairperson Qubudile Dyantyi and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina recently made headlines after being accused of trying to extort funds from suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to make her impeachment inquiry “go away”.

A case has since been opened with the police.

Speaking to the media following the ANC leadership’s visit to North West last Sunday, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the ruling party would take action against those found to be guilty.

“If there is any member of the ANC who would have done the things that has been reported, surely there would be action. Heads will roll definitely because we do not play. You go wrong, and we hit you. We hit you hard. The ANC will not hesitate to act,” he said.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa