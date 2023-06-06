By Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
6 Jun 2023
4:25 am
News

Investigation: North West ANC councillors face music

At least 76 councillors could be removed.

North West municipalities
Picture: iStock
A large number of “parachuted” ANC councillors have been summoned to appear before the party’s national investigative team to answer for their election without being nominated by communities. The councillors face imminent recall from their council seats should they be found to have been illegal or their names put on the council candidates’ lists. Some of the councillors include lawyers, engineers, political activists and youth who abandoned their jobs to be deployed in municipalities. 'Surprised' Some of them were said to have been surprised by their candidacy because they did not submit their names or signed forms to accept nominations...

