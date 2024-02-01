Former Mugg & Bean manager on the run after stealing almost R900k from Kruger Park branch

Police are mum about how a Mugg & Bean manager at the Kruger National Park managed to steal almost a million rand from the establishment.

Police are looking for a 44-year-old Zimbabwean man who allegedly stole almost R900 000 from a Mugg & Bean at the Kruger National Park.

How did he do it?

It was still not clear how the suspect, named by the Hawks as Tineyi Kampinya stole the money from the restaurant.

Police could, however, not confirm to The Citizen how the suspect had stolen the large sum of money or whether it was stolen all at once.

Speaking on behalf of the police on the matter Dineo Sekgotodi said Kampinya was on the run.

“The Hawks in Mpumalanga requires assistance from the community to locate the whereabouts of a suspect appearing in the attached photographs known as Amos Tineyi Kampinya (44) a Zimbabwean citizen,” Sekgotodi said.

Suspect faces fraud and theft charges

According to police Kampinya faced charges of fraud and theft. Police said Kampinya was a manager at Mugg & Bean since 2022.

“He stole company funds to the amount of R897 229, 50 and disappeared,” Sekgotodi said.

Police had sought Kampinya at a block of flats where he used to live but they could not find him there.

“He was sought at his previous known address at Karino Flats and was not found,” Sekgotodi said.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks Major General Gerber is urging Kampinya to come forward and also appealed to the community to give information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts by contacting the Investigating Officer Captain Mandla Mphephethe on 0714813295. The General assured the community that all information provided will be dealt with confidentially.