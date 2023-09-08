Nine arrested at Kusile for theft of coal and fraud, Eskom says

Those arrested include eight weighbridge operators employed by Eskom Rotek Industries (ERI) and a coal truck driver.

Nine people have been arrested at the Kusile Power Station for theft of coal and fraud, Eskom said on Friday.

Eskom said those arrested included eight weighbridge operators employed by Eskom Rotek Industries (ERI) and a coal truck driver.

Spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said a thorough investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and an internal Eskom investigation supported by the Bidvest Protea Coin Investigation Team led to the arrest of the individuals.

Coal theft

“Information was received that coal haulers would bypass Kusile Power Station without offloading the ordered coal. Investigations revealed that the weighbridge operators would process weighbridge transactions without the coal hauler having entered the power station to offload the coal.

“Kusile Power Station would, however, be invoiced for the coal ordered but not received. The suspects have been detained at the Phola Police Station. They will be charged and brought before the court as per Phola CAS: 29/10/2022,” Mokwena said.

More arrests

Mokwena added that more arrests are expected as the investigations continue.

“The theft of coal is a highly organised criminal activity, and the syndicates involved are being enriched through the proceeds derived from the illicit trade of the stolen products. Eskom continues to lose money due to the misappropriation and adulteration of these critical commodities.”

Botse Sikhwitshi, acting general manager for security at Eskom, said the utility is making progress in the fight against crime.

“The arrest of these unscrupulous individuals is a significant step in our fight against crime in Eskom and the country, and we shall continue in our pursuit to ensure that the perpetrators face the full might of the law.”

Eskom has commended the Saps and all those involved in apprehending the suspects.

“Eskom will continue to work with the Saps and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure that the suspects are successfully prosecuted and that a stiff sanction is meted out, as a favourable outcome will serve to deter other would-be offenders,” it said.

