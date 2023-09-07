Superspar accountant faces justice after stealing over R50m

The account not only billed the stores for his services but also orchestrated an unlawful transfer of funds.

The Gqeberha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has handed down a conviction to a Superspar accountant who siphoned more than R50 million from two of the franchise’s branches from 2020 to 2022.

Jonathan Simon Blow (52) was charged with theft and fraud after executive personnel at the franchise discovered he had been embezzling.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, said the illicit activities took place between 3 July 2020 and 19 September 2022 when Blow held the position of accounting officer for both Sunridge Superspar and Despatch Superspar.

Bank accounts

“Blow was granted full access and administration rights to the trading bank accounts of these businesses, which were crucial for their day-to-day operations.

“During this period, Blow not only billed the stores for his services but also orchestrated a deliberate and unlawful transfer of funds,” Captain Mgolodela said.

He said investigations by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit of the Hawks in Gqeberha revealed that Blow funnelled more than R40 million from Sunridge Superspar and more than R11 million from Despatch Superspar into his personal bank account.

Eventually, the gravity of Blow’s actions came to light, leading to his arrest on 24 March 2023. He has remained in custody since then, awaiting his day in court.

On Wednesday, Blow was finally convicted by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Gqeberha, marking a significant milestone in this protracted legal battle.

Case remanded

But Captain Mgolodela said the case was far from over, as it was remanded to 23 November 2023 for pre-sentencing and the submission of psychology reports, which will help determine the appropriate punishment for Blow’s crimes.

Additionally, in a severe setback to his professional standing, Captain Mgolodela confirmed Blow received notification of his removal from the South African Institute for Chartered Accountants (SAICA) roll.

The captain said this conviction sends a resounding message about the seriousness of financial crimes and the consequences awaiting those who exploit their positions of trust for personal gain. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and oversight in the business world.